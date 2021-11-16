Updated on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 – 15:19

Farmers and the OCU argue that a legislative tangle makes it easier to mask the real origin of honey

30% of the honey that is imported each year in Spain comes from China, but the consumer cannot know it because this data has disappeared from the labels through a “legal tangle”. So say the OCU and COAG, respectively organizations that represent the interests of consumers, and farmers and ranchers, respectively, in a joint investigation that has been made public today.

The alarm was raised when Asian imports fell drastically in 2016 and, at the same time, Portuguese imports increased. Both passes, China and PortugalThey are currently the main honey importers in Spain, but surprisingly, we cannot see this when we go to the supermarket. Why

what the legislation allows

The OCU and COAG say that community and Spanish community regulations allow certain subterfuges:

Acquisition of origin: the goods in whose production more than one country or territory intervenes have their origin in the country where their “last substantial and economically justified transformation” took place. substantial transformations are, for example, mixing and heating, actions that are carried out with honey. The origin of a mixture will be the country of origin of the materials that represent more than 50% by weight of the mixture. country or countries of origin in which the honey and, where appropriate, its mixtures, have been collected.

So, they say, honey harvested in China and imported by a Portuguese operator, which is mixed (or hot) with honey harvested in Spain, can acquire the origin Spain if more than 50% by weight of the final mixture is honey harvested in Spain.

“Consumers deserve to be able to trust that what is said on the labels is the reality about the origin of the products, beyond tricks or legal devices to change their nationality, explains Ileana Izverniceanu, director of Communication and Institutional Relations at OCU.

The data suggest that the Chinese honey, which continues to enter Spain today, it is triangulated through other EU countries (Portugal and Romania), in which it is transformed and mixed to acquire a new origin: “Origin Spain”.

To avoid the mass deception to consumers, COAG and the OCU ask the European Union and the Spanish Government to modify the regulations regarding the labeling and origin of honey.

