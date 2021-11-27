Related news

Social networks have become a perfect showcase to show the world what we do and how we feel. A Big Brother in which everyone can look and be seen without any qualms. An indiscreet and Hitchcockian window from which to snoop what our neighbor, our co-worker and even our business customers are doing.

It is precisely the companies that, from the first moment, set their eyes on the reach of social networks. Sometimes much more powerful and cheaper than expensive marketing campaigns.

Despite the rise of Tik Tok, which is reluctant to fully enter the digital strategies of companies, Instagram It continues to be the fashionable social network and it seems that almost no sector is resisting. According to him Report on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram users in Spain, prepared by The Social Media Family, the postureo social network par excellence already has 20 million users in Spain.

It is the social network preferred by millennials, that is, people between 18 and 39 years old, the target most appreciated by advertisers. 55% are profiles of women and the regions of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Granada and Santa Cruz de Tenerife are the ones that contribute the most user traffic in Spain.

It is enough to give an option to follow that person, brand or influencer that interests us. It is precisely these that have become a benchmark for many brands. They are the new digital stars, capable of even competing face to face with famous singers, actors or footballers. Dulceida and Maria Pombo Besides, Instagram is full of numerous profiles that are already a reference for many people. Capable of accumulating thousands and even hundreds of thousands – and the odd million – of followers.

Therefore, it is not surprising that brands put their eye on these new stars when promoting their products and reaching their buyer persona, which in marketing means the potential buyer to whom perhaps a great marketing campaign, even, it may cost you to get there.

Among all these new influencers, although some with years of experience already behind them, we can find everything. From comedians who have become popular thanks to their videos on Instagram, fashion lovers, followers of healthy life and sports … and even families who expose their day to day and whose advice and lifestyles have become an example for thousands of followers.

Mothers and fathers who follow these new influencer families and who, far from presenting videos as elaborate as current advertising campaigns, with their naturalness, their recordings and amateur live shows have become the preferred brand prescribers for advertisers.

Brands have seen how thanks to these influencers, who as a rule have another job apart from the income that their videos can generate in Instagram, they can reach your potential customer more directly. He feels more identified with these royal families and with their day to day than with the typical commercials on television or corporate videos where perfection is far from that naturalness with which to feel identified.

Cristian and Rodian along with their children on their Instagram account. Instagram

Cristina and Rodian they are parents of Ana, Chloe and Tristán the first two are four years old and the youngest is 17 months old. They are a clear example of this new batch of influencers families who shamelessly show their daily lives on social networks, accumulating only from their profile @elmundodecuca more than 206,000 followers. “It all started 8 years ago when I started on social networks showing fashion and looks on a daily basis. After a few years I got pregnant with twins and had a high risk pregnancy with many difficulties. When I was 24 weeks old, I was admitted for threatened preterm labor. At that time I started looking for information on the internet and social networks and I could not find situations close to or similar to the one I was experiencing, so I decided to share my experiences and my day-to-day life on my Instagram profile ”.

The case of Carmen is representative of the origin of many of these influencer families: one fine day the coincidence and the change in the focus of what to tell and how to expose themselves helped them to increase their followers exponentially. “I thought that this could help other women in the same situation,” she says. Cristina. “That was when my profile began to be known and to grow. The girls who started following me felt identified ”.

As often happens in these cases, and for which the profiles of these influencer families have been so successful, naturalness and spontaneity are two key factors that brands value when choosing to pay one family and not another for advertising in their posts. . “I should organize better because in the end the bull always catches me at the end of the day without really knowing what I want to publish or explain, but I always try to alternate and share a little of everything.”

Working without marketing teams behind it is something that its users value to feel identified with profiles like these. “All the content that I create is done by me with my mobile phone or camera and the editing of videos and photos as well”, although he admits that he does have a representation agency that helps him “in terms of collaborations and email management And, as Carmen acknowledges, 99% of the time it is the brands that contact them. But at what cost? “It depends a lot on various factors, statistics, reach and what content the brands want to hire, saying a number would not be real because it is very different from one campaign to another.”

Homoparental families

Chris and Juan, are two dads of approximately 40 years who in 2018 decided to give visibility from their profile in @ 2_papas_in_oz, his homoparental family and tell his day to day with two little ones, Anxo and Atlas, 5 and 4 years old respectively. “We believed that it was necessary to show the day to day so that it could be seen that we were like any other family, neither more nor less, with the same problems and the same challenges,” explains Juan. Since then more than 50,000 people see your posts daily. “We do not follow a specific planning, since that would take away the freshness and naturalness of our profile. Many times we talk about our thoughts, but we also talk about a mischief that has just happened at a specific time ”. Based on their own profile statistics, Chris and Juan have reached a large young population. “It is ideal that they meet a diverse family in this way (…) we bring them closer to other realities of society.”

Chris and Juan with their two children. Instagram

As in the case of Cristina and Rodian, Chris and Juan They are also excellent prescribers according to the brands that hire them. In their profiles, you can see how they advertise from toys, to household products or food. “The editing of videos and images is our responsibility.

On rare occasions a professional photographer has taken photos of us, but most of us take them ourselves. Since the beginning of the account until a few weeks ago, we have carried out the collaborations, but a point has reached that the volume of work involved, together with our respective professions, is overwhelming and we have opted for a person to help us manage the commitments with the brands that may be emerging ”.

Which shows the current trend in marketing that this type of profile has meant and the extra profits that can be obtained. “In most cases they are offered to us, either to offer us their products or to offer compensated collaborations,” they admit.

How much is charged

The variety of rates varies greatly depending on the sector and the number of followers, which is generally what brands are looking for. The more followers, yes, real, a profile becomes more interesting for them. The rates can vary from price per publication, to price per packs, although the figure could be around, at least, the 300 euros per post on the Instagram feed and when it comes to micro influencers. From there the figure could increase and exceed the 1,000 euros.

“Families are good brand prescribers because they tend to have problems similar to everyone’s and they offer very useful advice, which also goes viral very quickly. They offer a very valuable closeness, “he says. Rubén Olmeda, CEO of the marketing and communication agency Let’s Marketing. The family as a “positive concept”, with which the brand wants to associate its product, “it is much more profitable to reach your audience in this natural way. Users show rejection of forced content ”. Olmeda defends the exponential growth of Tik Tok among the next generation social networks. “It will end up being complemented by Instagram, they are different products. Tik tok is younger but the user stays longer on Instagram, ”he says.

Pablo Sales, CEO of The Mark e-Think Project defends this type of influencer families for being able to “Generate positive links with the brand, with a smaller but much more interested community. This type of influencers and micro influencers, which generate higher levels of engagement and conversion for the brand, and in turn, reinforce the image of expert professionals of the former. I am a father, and since this moment, the type of accounts that we follow in networks, both my wife and I, are more of this type. At the end of the day, we want to be up-to-date and inform ourselves of many issues that we did not know until now ”.

As in everything, the data rules. A great marketing campaign in traditional media, in addition to being generally more expensive, cannot always offer much information about the ROI Of the same.

Influencer families base their success on the simple and clear statistics offered by their social networks. “It is preferable concrete actions, aimed at small communities that concentrate the target audience of the brand. This type of action allows redirecting efforts according to the needs of the brand in a much more flexible way ”, says Pablo. Both @ 2_papas_in_oz and @elmundodecuca declined to provide data on the cost of the posts and an approximate figure of the earnings that can be obtained by showing family life on networks such as Instagram.

However, exposing your own children, minors, on social networks is not without risks. And, although they are not the most common comments, there are users who take advantage of the anonymity offered by the networks to recriminate it to parents. “I have very few negative comments, almost all the comments are with a lot of love and above all respect (…) I just want to show love and how beautiful there is on social networks ”, Cristina comments.

Different is the case of Chris and Juan, who despite using Instagram to give visibility and naturalness “to our family model, our children are sometimes targets of hate groups, who consider that their emotional and intellectual development is affected by the fact of not complying with the canons of the traditional family ”.

In the end, Juan defends, “when a brand offers us money to share our day-to-day life using a product of theirs, which we already consume or which we believe adds value to our community, what is the problem?”

