Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: This is how they expect their second baby

The famous couple, Kylie Jenner and Travis scott has been in the eye of the hurricane in ASTROWORLDHowever, at the moment they are very excited and happy because there are only a few weeks until the birth of their second son together, a wait that has made them live together much more than before.

It should be remembered that celebrities recently revealed that they do not have a romantic situation, that their relationship is simply to give their daughter quality time, although of course also to have this second baby and probably an incredible friendship.

Stormi Webster will finally have a baby brother, her birthday is in February and the long-awaited baby could be born approximately this month.

They are relaxed at home doing the preparations For the arrival of the new baby, she has even shown us how the room is going, building with her two children in mind to have a great time together and playing.

A source close to the artists assures that they are delighted and happy With the arrival of this new member of the Kardashian Jenner family, in addition to what they are waiting to be able to raise their two little ones together in the comfort of their big house, Kylie Jenner really enjoys being with her daughter and of course she will also be with him. new.



So far we do not know what it will be called, nor if it will be a boy or a girl, it is rumored that it could be a boy due to a suit that he used in blue in one of his recent publications, however, we will have to keep waiting to see if we disclose some of that information before your arrival.

Recall that in social networks there are many users who are not happy with either of the two artists, they have sent messages to Kylie Jenner assuring her that they would not support her makeup sales, asking her not to make any launches.

Of course, Travis Scott has also received this type of negative messages, it goes without saying, Internet users are not happy with what he is, much less that he has not done anything about it, still considering that he had a lot of responsibility and that could have prevented the misfortune from occurring.