There are several reasons for changing the ownership of a car: a sale, an inheritance … The procedure is simple, but if you don’t do it, it can cost you a penalty.

Surely you have ever heard a friend / neighbor / brother-in-law tell the odyssey of a driver who after selling his car received the fines from the new owner. Or the other way around, that the current owner suddenly discovered old sanctions or pending cases.

To avoid these problems, which sometimes turn into real nightmares, you have to go with lead feet. If you do not know the seller, the ideal is to ask for a traffic report before closing the purchase and always make a change of ownership before starting to function as if the car were yours.

The change of ownership, also called transferIt is nothing more than the procedure that certifies the process of buying and selling a vehicle and guarantees that the new owner will acquire both the rights and responsibilities over the car.

Before closing the purchase of a used car …

First of all when you go to buy a second hand vehicle, already registered, to a private individual, is to check that all the documentation is in order and then fill out a standard purchase-sale contract (you can find and print them online).

You will need to have the circulation permit, the Vehicle Technical Inspection card and the payment receipt of the municipal road tax. You will also have to settle accounts with the Tax Agency.

Once you have all the aforementioned documents duly filled in and signed by both parties, you must pay the property transfer tax (Model 620 or 621, as appropriate) before the Tax Administration of your autonomous community, something that can be done electronically.

This tax is about four percent of the current value of the vehicle. Once you have gone to settle accounts with the Tax Agency, you will receive an Electronic Transfer Code (CET) that will serve to prove that you have complied with your tax obligation.

Once you buy the vehicle, a maximum of 30 days to make the change of ownership of the vehicle. This, in order to be transferred, will have to be administratively registered and meet the following requirements:

Having paid the Traffic Tax of the previous one. Having paid the possible penalties imposed Free of any limitation of disposition (reservation of ownership) Free of embargoes and seals

Where is the change of ownership of a vehicle made?

With the purchase-sale contract, the request for a change of ownership and the proof of payment of the property transfer tax, it is time to make the change of ownership.

The transfer of a car is a procedure that, in person, takes place at any Provincial Traffic Headquarters. Remember that you must make an appointment and that to carry out the procedure you will need the signature of the other interested party (buyer or seller in each case). In addition, you must bring:

Completed vehicle ownership change request form. Completed fee of € 53.40 (€ 26.70 for mopeds) ID, residence card, passport or Spanish driving license of the buyer (original) and the seller. Vehicle registration certificate. Proof of payment of the Property Transfer Tax in the Autonomous Community where you reside.

The change of ownership of a car it can also be done online. Like other administrative procedures, you will need an electronic certificate that proves your identity.

Currently in Spain these certificates can be obtained with the electronic DNI issued by the General Directorate of Police or thanks to the digital certificate issued by the National Currency and Stamp Factory.

Once you have the certificate, you will be able to carry out the procedure from home, without waiting and 24 hours a day, guiding you through the “Procedures” section of the DGT website.

Finally, notify the seller

Once the name change has been successfully carried out, you must inform the former owner of the name by sending a copy of the new registration certificate with the name already changed. This must be done within 15 days of the name change.

If you have sold it and do not receive this document within the indicated period, you must notify Traffic that you have sold the vehicle by means of the vehicle sale notification. This way you will avoid problems in the future. Simple but essential steps.

When the change of ownership is due to death

After the death of the owner of the vehicle there may be two cases:

1. That there is no named heir.

In this case, the person in charge of provisional or definitive custody must notify the Traffic Headquarters of their legal address, within 90 days. The documentation to present to make the change of ownership is the following:

Identity Change Request Form. Fee payment (53.40 euros, except mopeds 26.70 euros) Identity Documents. Death certificate of the holder or family book where the death is recorded. Document that proves possession of the vehicle. Driving license or permit. ITV card or technical sheet of the vehicle. In addition, the applicant must pay the corresponding fee.

Traffic shall note in the Vehicle Registry and in the driving permit or license the following expression: “In power, until hereditary adjudication of … (name and surname of the holder)”.

The new provisional holder will be considered the subject of all the obligations that correspond to the owner of the vehicle.

2. That there is an heir; in this case a definitive transmission is made

The owner of the vehicle You must request the definitive transmission of the vehicle within the following 90 days as of the date indicated in the document that accredits it as such awardee.

In addition, you must submit to the Traffic Headquarters the same documentation as an ordinary change of ownership, although with two more requirements: Settlement or exemption from Inheritance and Donations Tax, and Declaration of heirs, or testament, accompanied by a certificate of last wills, or notebook partition stating the award of the vehicle.

Other exceptional cases

In addition to death, there are also the following exceptional cases for the transfer of a vehicle.

These might be:

Transfers involving a sale or a buyer or seller with guardianship Separation, divorce or breakup Vehicle donations Historic vehicles Vehicles with more than one owner (joint owners) Adjudication in a vehicle auction

In these cases, if you are an individual, you can carry out the process both in person and online, but for legal persons it can only be done electronically.

This is carried out through the Common Electronic Registry of the AGE, accessing from the icon ‘Change of ownership – Exceptional cases’.

This article was published in Autobild by Noelia López.