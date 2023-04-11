So you can discover with your cell phone if there is a hidden camera in your room

As technology advances, users and Internet users are increasingly concerned about privacy. Not only for fear that they may be spying on them through electronic equipment such as cell phones or computers, but also through other types of devices such as hidden cameras.

As he recalls a report published on the website of The Republic, it is common that various measures are taken to protect personal information and avoid sharing data that compromises security. For example, when it comes to capturing images or videos of other people to post on social networks, it is necessary to have their consent.

However, it can happen that we are recorded without authorization in a place with hidden cameras, an invasive act. There is probably some legal measure for this, but you can solve this situation quickly with a simple trick that you will only need your cell phone for.

How to know if there is a hidden camera in a room?

This trick is possible with cell phones with the Android operating system and also for iPhones, so anyone can use it.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Apple iPhone 14

It is important to remember that surveillance cameras have a night vision function, so they are capable of capturing images in dark rooms thanks to infrared light technology. To detect it, you must rely on the ToF (Time-of-Flight, or flight time) sensor of your phone’s camera.

To discover a hidden camera, you must try the rear and front lens of your cell phone. In this way, the ToF sensor will help you accurately measure where the hidden device that emits infrared light is located.

Turn off all the lights and aim the environment with your smartphone’s camera, as if you were recording. If you see infrared on your screen, it means you have found a hidden camera.

Some security recommendations are to record with the flash on and, after that, examine the walls, sockets, furniture and everything that seems suspicious to you.