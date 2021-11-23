Related news

What if a pineapple is mixed with a ghost? It is no longer necessary to wait for WhatsApp to launch in Spain a new list of emojis for get the most bizarre icons. This website allows you to mix two emoticons with which to obtain images to surprise all your contacts.

A llama bathing in a cup of hot chocolate, a moon disguised as a pineapple or a koala with a unicorn horn, the results are which one I miss. With Emojimix you can play with a wide variety of emojis and discover unique mixes.

This mixer is a creation of the Tikolu website and its use is very simple. The emojis that you get with the mixer can be sent or saved to share with your friends at any time. Be careful, because it is addictive.

Mixing emojis

The design of this website could not be simpler. The mixer consists of two combinations with more than 20 emoticons that can be mixed randomly or at the discretion of each user.

Screenshot of the web Emojimix Omicrono Omicrono

Emojimix does not offer all the emoticons that you can currently find on social networks or applications such as WhatsApp. You will not find the paella, nor the flag of any country. However, between faces, objects and animals, there are quite a few possibilities.

Next to each row, you have the search icon or the dice icon to play randomly as if it were a slot machine. The magnifying glass allows you to type keywords to find related emojis, for example, angry or frustrated faces. Although the system works better with terms in English.

You can also go one by one by changing each icon with the computer mouse or your finger on the screen if you are using it from your mobile. The result immediately comes out in a larger size so that it can be observed in detail.

Share on WhatsApp

Once the desired drawing has been found, the Emojimix website offers three different options. it’s possible copy cropped image and without a background to be able to paste it in documents, images or in any application. You can also share the link or image.

Screenshots of Emojimix on the mobile Omicrono Omicrono

By WhatsApp or Telegram, sending these new emojis is as simple as with traditional ones. The emoji shared as an image with background and large, not like an emoticon or sticker. The effect is not the same as if it is sent from the application’s own gallery, but it is still a reason to play with friends to find the strangest emoji.

