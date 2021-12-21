The Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) has been a great idea from Microsoft, as it allows us to be able to run a Linux environment without having to use a virtual machine, which is a huge advantage. Well, now WSL is integrated into the Windows 11 application store and we will tell you how to use it.

Being able to have a Linux subsystem running on Windows is something that we have already seen before the arrival of Windows 11.

We have already used WSL in Windows 10 since I arrived in 2019, so it is nothing new within the Redmond operating system. But now it comes to Windows 11, faster than some of us expected, since it has been integrated into the Microsoft Store, the system’s official application store.

Let’s see what we have to do to be able to enjoy Linux in Windows 11, something that seems simpler, a priori, than in Windows 10. Let’s check it out.

What is the Windows Subsystem for Linux?

The Windows Subsystem for Linux allows us to run a GNU / Linux environment including the directly on Windows operating system, without using a machine virtual or a dual boot configuration. Including most command line tools, utilities, or applications.

In this subsystem you can:

Run common command line tools. Execute Bash shell scripts and GNU / Linux command line applications, such as: Use vim, emacs, tmux tools. Different languages ​​like NodeJS, Javascript, Python, Ruby, C / C ++, C # & F #, Rust, Go, etc. Some services like SSHD, MySQL, Apache, lighttpd, MongoDB, PostgreSQL. Install additional software using the GNU / Linux distribution package manager. It invokes Windows applications through a UNIX-like command-line shell in addition to other GNU / Linux applications on Windows.

Windows 11 has already been revealed, and it has caused a great commotion in the PC world, through no fault of the operating system itself. We tell you all the keys to the replacement of Windows 10.

Windows for Linux on the Microsoft Store

Although the Windows Subsystem for Linux has been around for years, the fact that it is now an application belonging to the Microsoft Store It does nothing but make it official, in addition to allowing it to be updated like any other app, something that will be very good in the long run.

This official status that it now has contrasts with what we have experienced so far, that is, an additional feature of Windows that we had to install from outside, although it was simple.

In summary, now the Windows Subsystem for Linux is official and that makes it treated like any application that belongs to the Microsoft Store.

How to install Windows Subsystem for Linux

As we have it in the Microsoft Store, the first steps will be much easier than before, since we are facing one more app.

Even so, before going to the heart of the matter we must make sure of 2 questions:

The first is that we are running windows 11 Windows build 22000 or higher. In addition, we must have the component enabled Virtual machine platform.

If the Virtual Machine Platform is not enabled you can always get it up and running using PowerShell.

For that we must do the following:

We put powershell in the search bar of the Start menu. When it comes out we right-click and select Execute as an administrator. Now is when we must write the following command: dism.exe / online / enable-feature / featurename: VirtualMachinePlatform / all

Now we can go to the Microsoft Store application store and, at the top, write to search Windows Subsystem for Linux Preview.

Once found it is time to click on Install and we wait until we already have it on our hard drive to start working with it.

From here we will have the power to have Linux associated with our Windows 11, in the same way that it worked in Windows 10.

The operating system is the same, but it is true that, being an app, Microsoft has taken the opportunity to put something new on it.

WSL on Windows 11

The truth is that WSL in Windows 11 has something new that we did not have until now, it is not that it is much, but there is something.

We must also be aware that now it will have updates from time to time. These updates will respect all the information that is given in the application, that is, like any other program.

Some new WSL stuff in Windows 11 version is:

The WSLg o Windows subsystem for Linux GUI, is now integrated with the application. The linux kernel WSL is updated to version 5.10.60.1 A new indicator progress With a new command We can see the information about the version.

Anyway, if you want to know exactly all the changes that have occurred in the new version that is in the Microsoft Store, then do it in the following link.

There you will find everything much more in detail.

We show you the ways you have right now to install Windows 11 officially and from scratch, without depending on Windows 10 or Windows Update at all.

This app is only for Windows 11

If you are still on Windows 10 and you have no way to evolve, at least for now, you will not be able to download this WSL app from the Microsoft Store, since it is only present for users of the new version of Windows.

When Microsoft announced the arrival of this app, it did not comment on Windows 10 at any time, so we assume that, if it ever arrives, it will not do so soon, although we really doubt that this will happen.

We are at the beginning of the distribution of Windows 11 and we doubt that Microsoft will take part of its time and effort to an app for a system that wants to be left behind and convince all the undecided to install the new one.

That is why we do not believe that WSL as an app appears in Windows 10, since it is another way to convince you to go to the new version.