Commercial toothpaste often has components that are not necessary. Dr. Ax teaches us how to prepare homemade toothpaste.

Dentists advise brush your teeth every day. We buy the toothpaste in the supermarket or the pharmacy, if we want something more professional and less commercial.

The commercial toothpaste it is adequate, but usually contains ingredients that have nothing to do with cleaning.

They are designed to make pasta taste better, foam more, or be more pleasant to smell and look at.

For example, many commercial toothpastes carry artificial colors, artificial flavors, glycerin, saccharin, hydrogen peroxide (bleach), titanium dioxide (to give the paste a bright color), etc.

It is possible that, at a certain point, you will run out of toothpaste, and you need it. Or you simply want to use a natural paste, without artificial additives that do not add anything.

Dr. Josh Ax, who has a medical blog called Dr. Ax, explains a simple recipe to make homemade toothpaste.

It can get you out of a bind if you’ve run out of traditional pasta, or want to use something more natural.

This homemade toothpaste It does not carry the flavorings or additives of the commercial one, so its color will be dull and it will not taste so good.

But how are we going to see a pleasant taste can be obtained by adding natural aromas.

This is the homemade toothpaste recipe from Dr. Josh Ax:

4 tablespoons of coconut oil 2-4 tablespoons of baking soda or a combination of bicarbonate and sea salt Up to 1 tablespoon of xylitol powder (optional) 20 drops of cinnamon or clove essential oil (optional) 20 drops of oil peppermint essentials (optional) Small glass jar

As we can see, the only two ingredients necessary for homemade toothpaste are coconut oil and baking soda.

To prepare it, we place the container of coconut oil in a container with hot water (in a water bath) to liquefy it.

Once blended, mix all the ingredients in a glass jar.

Preparation is simple, and the ingredients are easy to find. Do you dare to try?