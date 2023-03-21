So you can read WhatsApp messages without entering the application and get “online”

Have you ever wondered how to read messages from WhatsApp without you appearing “online”? Today we will tell you how to do it in just a couple of simple steps, with which you will have access to read any message that has been sent to you without even having to enter the application itself, preventing your contacts from seeing you “online”.

Despite the fact that WhatsApp implemented some of its most basic functions many years ago, such as being able to see when someone is “online”, the “double blue check” that indicates that a message was read and even the “double gray check”. to know that the other person received your message; there are many who are still not used to this and would prefer to be able to access messages without knowing so much about their status.

So you can see WhatsApp messages without appearing “online”

Although your last connection and the “double blue check” can be hidden, preventing your contacts from knowing this information, there is something that you cannot deal with and that is appearing “online” if you are inside the application reading messages .

For this, today we bring you a simple step by step with which you can activate a function that will allow you to read the messages without fear that others will see you active in the application, but it is worth clarifying that, although you will be able to read the messages without any inconvenience, with this method you will not be able to answer them:

– The first thing you should do is make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed, you can verify this in the App Store or in the Play Store.

– After this, you must look for an empty space on one of the home screens of your device and hold down until the options open.

– Once these options are displayed, you must go to “Widgets”, where you can select widgets from the applications you have installed, of course, you must choose WhatsApp.

– After selecting the instant messaging application, a special WhatsApp widget will appear in the empty space you selected on the home screen.

– Now, every time you receive a new WhatsApp message, it will be displayed in the small text box of the Widget, allowing you to read it without being “online”.