so you can see them

This week a full-fledged space spectacle will take place: five planets and the Moon will be aligned, and you can enjoy it with the naked eye. They are Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, Mars and our natural satellite.

The arrangement can be seen just below the crescent Moon and at sunset, according to Cameron Hummels, an astrophysicist. quoted by CNN.

People in the southern hemisphere should look to the northwest, while those in the northern hemisphere should look to the southwest.

Hummels, a fellow at the California Institute of Technology, noted that much of it will be visible to the naked eye, including in urban areas with heavy light pollution.

Of course, whoever owns a telescope can have a greater enjoyment of the event.

This is how the five planets and the Moon can be seen from Earth

The easiest planet to see is Venus, the “evening star,” since it is the brightest object in the night sky other than the Moon. Uranus will be nearby, and just below it will be Jupiter and Mercury.

Mars will be at the head of the so-called “parade of planets”, in a straight line above the others, standing out with its reddish color.

Digital representation of the Solar System (rbkomar/Getty Images)

The planets are aligned when they are located in the same constellation. Although it is not unusual to see two or three planets in the sky, as the Daily Mail points out, a lineup of five is less common. It happened in 2016, 2020 and 2022.

Describes Professor Beth Biller, from the University of Edinburgh, quoted by the Daily Mail:

“Venus and Jupiter are very bright and easy to distinguish. You may have already seen them together in the last few weeks.”

“Mars is a bit fainter, but still easily seen with the naked eye.”

“Mercury starts to get complicated: You have to be in a dark place, with a clear view of the horizon, if you want to see Mercury.”

According to Anna Gammon-Ross, an astronomer at the Royal Greenwich Observatory, “To spot the fifth planet at the moment, Uranus, you’ll have to get a close look at Venus with a telescope.”

An authentic spectacle of the Solar System, which you will be able to enjoy much better this week with enough planning, or without so much detail, just by looking at the sky.