Starting today, you can upgrade to Windows 11 if you have a Windows 10 computer that meets the minimum hardware requirements. The problem is that Microsoft is sending the update progressively, that is, it may arrive today as in a month. That is why we are going to explain to you how to get it officially right now.

The highly anticipated Windows 11, an operating system that will be the biggest update in years for Remond’s software, will not reach all computers at the same time.

This has the consequence that we have to wait for days or even a few months to be able to enjoy the new version, as long as we wait for Microsoft to send it to us and we are lucky enough that it appears in Windows Update.

But we don’t have to wait, as there are ways we can force Windows 11 right now.

Requirements for Windows 11

Something that has been talked about a lot is what type of computer we must have so that we can install Windows 11, since, for many, the specifications that Microsoft has imposed are excessive.

Basically the requirements are the following:

Have TPM 2.0. At least 4GB RAM memory. A screen that has a 720p minimum resolution. 64 GB internal storage. A graphics card that you can use DirectX 12. A Intel or AMD CPU make it compatible. In this case, most of the seventh generation or older Intel processors are left out, and by AMD it does not work in the first generation Ryzen.

In any case, there is a Microsoft page where he explains in more detail everything we are talking about.

If you do not meet these requirements, they will not send you the update, but with the methods that we are going to show you, you will be able to update, although in the process you will be warned that your computer is not compatible. From there it is you who decides whether to install it or not.

Of course, if you don’t have a TPM, the installer won’t work unless you know how to bypass this Windows 11 requirement.

Windows 11 has already been revealed, and it has caused a great commotion in the PC world, through no fault of the operating system itself. We tell you all the keys to the replacement of Windows 10.

Update with Windows Update

Obviously the most comfortable way for us to update Windows 11 is to wait for Microsoft to send it to us, but that may be today as in several weeks, as it is a gradual update.

From here, we are going to see how we can force the update to skip and not have to wait weeks.

The first thing we are going to do is test if the update has arrived by chance. We entered the Setting Windows and then click on Update and security. If the Windows 11 banner appears then you already have it ready to install. You can also have a message where it says “The specific time for when it will be offered may vary“. This means that you can force the update directly to at that moment. We click on Download and Install, we accept the contract presented to us and then wait for Windows 11 to download and install.

Upgrade wizard

As long as we meet the requirements to install Windows 11 and have not received notification from Microsoft, we can use the Microsoft Setup Assistant for this purpose.

To check if our computer is compatible, you can install the PC Health Check tool to tell you if this is the case.

The way to do it is as follows:

Then we click on the file that we have downloaded and start the Windows 11 installation wizard. Then we click on Accept and Install.

From there you will have to wait for the new operating system to download and install. When necessary the computer will restart several times until we have Windows 11 fully operational to work with it.

USB stick or DVD

We can use a USB memory or DVD to install Windows 11 and thus create a boot drive, which will cause the system to be installed even if the computer does not meet all the requirements.

The first thing you should keep in mind is that requires a minimum of 8 GB memory and that all the data inside will be erased, so if you have something that interests you, make a backup copy of it, first of all.

The process is very simple by following these steps:

We go to the same Windows 11 download website as the previous case. Now we click on Download Now, but within the option Create Windows 11 Installation Media. We start the file that we have downloaded and after the license appears, we give To accept. We click on Next when you request the language and edition. Now is when we must insert the usb flash drive or if we prefer to make an ISO, we can save the file or burn a DVD. We recommend USB memory. Click on Next when we have chosen. Now we select the usb drive and click on Next. At that time the program will download Windows 11 to the USB drive and when it finishes we only have to click on Finalize. You will notice that the unit has been renamed, that is normal. Now we go into the USB drive and execute the file setup.exe. Then the Windows 11 installation process will start. The installer will check if the computer meets the minimum requirements, but if it has TMP, even if some other parameter is missing, you can continue with the installation.

From there, you must follow the instructions on the screen to install Windows 11 on your computer, just as it would be done if Microsoft had sent it to you through Windows Update.

These are the ways that exist right now to get the new Redmond operating system if you haven’t received it yet and can’t wait to get it.