How is the conversion from cm3 to liters? What is its equivalence? We analyze everything you need to know about these measurements for engine displacement.

How is the conversion from cm3 to liters and vice versa? Knowing the difference between the two is vital to understand the basic characteristics of a combustion engine, which we can determine is the displacement or cubic capacity and the number of cylinders.

In the internal combustion engines there is a characteristic called displacement. It is the unit volume of each of its cylinders multiplied by the number of cylinders. The resulting figure can be measured in two ways: in cubic centimeters or in liters. Today we explain what is the difference between the two and their equivalences.

How is the displacement calculated? Unit displacement is the distance between top dead center (when the piston is at its highest point) and bottom dead center (lowest position inside the cylinder), and the diameter of the cylinder. Then, the figure obtained is multiply by the number of cylinders and the displacement is obtained.

As an example, if a car engine has a unit displacement of 500 cm3 and has four cylinders, the final displacement or displacement is 2,000 cm3 or 2.0 liters.

But how do you go from liters to cm3 and vice versa?

What is the formula to convert liters to cm3?

The conversion is very simple. Happens go from liters to cm3 just multiply the first figure (liter) by 1,000. The resulting figure will be in cm3.

An example of this is: 1.0 liter is equal to 1,000 cm3, 2.0 liters to 2,000 cm3 and 3.0 liters to 3,000 cm3.

How many cm3 does a liter have?

To convert the other way around, that is, From cm3 to liters, you must divide the first value (cm3) by 1,000.

For example: 1,000 cm3 per 1,000 equals 1.0 liter, or 2,000 cm3 per 1,000 equals 2.0 liters.

What are liters and cm3?

A liter is a unit of volume in the metric system commonly used for products that are measured by the capacity or size of their container. It is equivalent to 1 cubic decimeter (dm3) or 1,000 cubic centimeters (cm3). A liter of liquid water has a mass almost exactly identical to that of a kilogram.

On the other hand, the cubic centimeter or cm3 it is also a unit of volume. The cm3 is equivalent to one milliliter and in the automotive sector it is used to determine the displacement of an internal combustion engine.

Equivalence between cm3 and liter

The equivalence between cm3 and liter is that one cm3 equals 0.001 liter. Another way of understanding it by its equivalence is that a cubic centimeter is equivalent to 0.1 centiliter.

On the other hand, a liter is equivalent to the following volume measurements: 1,000 milliliter, 100 centiliter, 10 deciliter, 0.1 decaliter, 0.01 hectoliter and 0.001 kiloliter.

How many liters are equal to a gallon?

The gallon is the most widely used measure of volume in some countries, such as the United States. The equivalence between liters and gallons is that a gallon are 3,785 liters.

Thus, 10 gallons equals 37.85 liters, 20 gallons equals 75.71 liters, and 50 gallons equals 189.27 liters.

This article was published in Autobild by Aarón Pérez.