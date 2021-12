12/28/2021

Act. At 12:32 CET

The world of sports is no stranger to sixth wave of the pandemic that we are living. In Spain, practically all LaLiga teams have had or currently have cases of positives by covid in their ranks, either between players or between members of the technical staff.

This weekend the competition resumes. Matchday 19 opens on Friday, December 31 at 16:15 CET in Mestalla, in the match that will face the Valencia against him Spanish. The rest of the meetings are scheduled for the Sunday 2, and it remains to be seen how many troops can present the hardest hit teams, waiting for some more positive to be announced in the next few days.

PLAYERS WITH POSITIVES FOR COVID IN LALIGA

ATHLETIC CLUB

Unai Simón and Iñigo Martínez (announced December 17)

Jokin Ezkieta and Alex Berenguer (announced on December 20)

ATHLETIC OF MADRID

No confirmed cases to date

OSASUNA ATHLETIC CLUB

Aridane (announced December 12)

Kike García and Ante Budimir (announced December 18)

CADIZ

Five players whose identities have not been revealed (announced December 27)

DEPORTIVO ALAVÉS

Matt Miazga (announced December 8)

ELCHE

Four players whose identities have not been disclosed (announced December 27)

FC BARCELONA

Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves (announced December 27)

Jordi Alba (announced December 28)

GETAFE

No confirmed cases to date

GRENADE

No confirmed cases to date

I RAISED

Nemanja Radoja (announced December 11)

Three players and two members of the technical staff whose identity has not been disclosed (announced December 28)

VALLECANO RAY

Several players whose names and numbers were not specified (announced December 21)

17 players whose identity has not been disclosed (announced December 28)

RC CELTA

Five players whose identities have not been revealed (announced December 23)

Four players whose identities have not been disclosed (announced December 27)

RCD ESPANYOL

Five players and two staff members whose identities have not been disclosed (announced December 27)

RCD MALLORCA

No confirmed cases to date

REAL BETIS

Andrew Saved (announced December 17)

Borja Iglesias placeholder image (announced December 21)

Six staff members whose identity has not been disclosed (announced December 27)

REAL MADRID

Luka Modric, Marcelo, Marco Asensio, Lunin, Rodrygo, Gareth Bale (announced December 16)

Isco and David Alaba (December 21)

Sergio Arribas (December 22th)

REAL SOCIETY

10 players whose identity has not been revealed (announced December 27)

SEVILLE

No confirmed cases to date

VALENCIA

Omar Alderete, who tested positive at the beginning of December, is already recovered and will rejoin the team (announced December 21)

VILLARREAL

No confirmed cases to date