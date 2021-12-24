12/24/2021

Act. At 12:55 CET

Marc del rio

Christmas They are usually those moments of family reunion to celebrate the holidays. A moment of reunion and rest also in football, where the main leagues decide to stop so that its protagonists can enjoy the parties away from the playing fields. The Bundesliga, the French league or Serie A rest until 2022, something similar to Santander League who will still have one last match in 2021, the one to be played in the December 31 at 16:15 CET Valencia and Espanyol.

Luckily for football fans, not all leagues come to a halt, and during this Christmas season, competitions such as the Premier League, Portuguese League or Turkish Super League They have scheduled matches, some of which are truly renowned and they promise to put on a show.

The ‘Boxing day’, the highlight of Christmas football

In England, the traditional ‘Boxing Day’ takes place on December 26, a day dedicated for families to come to the stadiums to cheer on their teams. It is the great festival of English football, and in the first five divisions, there are games. In the Premier, there will be an attractive Manchester City-Leicester, also accompanied by a Norwich-Arsenal and Aston Villa-Chelsea. At Championship -second english division- there will be a Hull City – Blackburn Rovers important for the visitors, who are fighting this season to return to the top national division.

On December 28 there will also be football in the Premier

And if that was not enough, two days later there will be a new day of football in England, with Arsenal-Wolves, Southampton-Tottenham and Leicester-Liverpool as the most outstanding games. All Premier League matches and the most outstanding ones of the Championship can be followed through ‘DAZN’.

Porto – Benfica, duel in style in Portugal

The second most renowned league that does not stop at Christmas is the Portuguese league. The Portuguese competition has matches scheduled between the December 28 and 30. On the 29th, the Sporting de Lisboa welcomes Portimonense, while on the 30th, at 22:00 CET there will be an exciting Porto – Benfica with which the year will be closed in Portuguese football.

In Turkey, double ration: league and cup

Another of the most attractive options is in the Turkish Super League, in which the same day 25 will already be able to enjoy the Galatasaray-Antalyaspor and the great duel of the day that they will star Trabzonspor and Istambul Ba & scedil; ak & scedil; ehir, Or what is the same, first against third classified. Fenerbahçe will play on the 26th against Yeni Malatyaspor, while the Besiktas from Miralem Pjanic the faces will be seen on the 27th before him Konyaspor, Second classified. In addition, after the dispute of the league match, there will be meetings of the Turkish cup.

The Belgian league does not stop either

Nor does football stop in Belgium, and between this coming Sunday and Monday the 21st day of the first division will be played. The Union Saint-Gilloise, leader of the championship, he will receive on the 26th at 18:30 at Gent, fifth place, while at 13:30, Bruges and Circle of Bruges they will star in the city derby.

Israel, Scotland or China, other options

As if all this is not enough, there will still be football on the rest of the world scene. In China, the playoffs and relegation promotion are being decided, while in the Israeli Premier League, on Saint Stephen’s day, Bnei Sakhnin, second place, will receive Maccabi Haifa, It ranks third in the rankings. There will also be games in Scotland, that on Saint Stephen’s Day, the six matches of matchday 20 will live in a unified schedule (16:00 CET).

These are the most prominent matches on Christmas dates:

SATURDAY DECEMBER 25

08:30: Cangzhou Mighty Lions – Wuhan

14:00: Galatasaray – Antalyaspor

five pm: Trabzonspor – Istanbul Ba & scedil; ak & scedil; ehir

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26

13:00: Guangzhou – Beijing Guoan

13:30: Bruges Circle – Bruges

16:00: Manchester City – Leicester

16:00: Norwich – Arsenal

16:00: Crystal Palace – Tottenham

16:00: Hull City – Blackburn Rovers

five pm: Fenerbahçe – Yeni Malatyaspor

18:30: Aston Villa – Chelsea

18:30: Union Saint-Gilloise – Gent

MONDAY, DECEMBER 27

18:00: Konyaspor – Besiktas

18:30: Queens Park Rangers – Bournemouth

21:00: Newcastle – Manchester United

21:00: Beerschot – Anderlecht

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28

13:30: Arsenal – Wolverhampton

16:00: Southampton – Tottenham

16:00: Watford – West Ham United

21:00: Leicester – Liverpool

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29

20:30: Chelsea – Brighton

21:00: Reading – Fulham

21:15: Brentford – Manchester City

22:00: Sporting Lisbon – Portimonense

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30

20:00: Arouca – Braga

20:30: Everton – Newcastle

20:45: Bournemouth – Cardiff City

21:15: Manchester United – Burnley

22:00: Porto – Benfica

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31

14:00: Real Oviedo – Ponferradina

16:00: Burgos – Amorebieta

16:15: Eibar – Real Sociedad B

16:15: Valencia – Espanyol