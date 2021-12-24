12/24/2021
Act. At 12:55 CET
Marc del rio
Christmas They are usually those moments of family reunion to celebrate the holidays. A moment of reunion and rest also in football, where the main leagues decide to stop so that its protagonists can enjoy the parties away from the playing fields. The Bundesliga, the French league or Serie A rest until 2022, something similar to Santander League who will still have one last match in 2021, the one to be played in the December 31 at 16:15 CET Valencia and Espanyol.
Luckily for football fans, not all leagues come to a halt, and during this Christmas season, competitions such as the Premier League, Portuguese League or Turkish Super League They have scheduled matches, some of which are truly renowned and they promise to put on a show.
The ‘Boxing day’, the highlight of Christmas football
In England, the traditional ‘Boxing Day’ takes place on December 26, a day dedicated for families to come to the stadiums to cheer on their teams. It is the great festival of English football, and in the first five divisions, there are games. In the Premier, there will be an attractive Manchester City-Leicester, also accompanied by a Norwich-Arsenal and Aston Villa-Chelsea. At Championship -second english division- there will be a Hull City – Blackburn Rovers important for the visitors, who are fighting this season to return to the top national division.
On December 28 there will also be football in the Premier
And if that was not enough, two days later there will be a new day of football in England, with Arsenal-Wolves, Southampton-Tottenham and Leicester-Liverpool as the most outstanding games. All Premier League matches and the most outstanding ones of the Championship can be followed through ‘DAZN’.
Porto – Benfica, duel in style in Portugal
The second most renowned league that does not stop at Christmas is the Portuguese league. The Portuguese competition has matches scheduled between the December 28 and 30. On the 29th, the Sporting de Lisboa welcomes Portimonense, while on the 30th, at 22:00 CET there will be an exciting Porto – Benfica with which the year will be closed in Portuguese football.
In Turkey, double ration: league and cup
Another of the most attractive options is in the Turkish Super League, in which the same day 25 will already be able to enjoy the Galatasaray-Antalyaspor and the great duel of the day that they will star Trabzonspor and Istambul Ba & scedil; ak & scedil; ehir, Or what is the same, first against third classified. Fenerbahçe will play on the 26th against Yeni Malatyaspor, while the Besiktas from Miralem Pjanic the faces will be seen on the 27th before him Konyaspor, Second classified. In addition, after the dispute of the league match, there will be meetings of the Turkish cup.
The Belgian league does not stop either
Nor does football stop in Belgium, and between this coming Sunday and Monday the 21st day of the first division will be played. The Union Saint-Gilloise, leader of the championship, he will receive on the 26th at 18:30 at Gent, fifth place, while at 13:30, Bruges and Circle of Bruges they will star in the city derby.
Israel, Scotland or China, other options
As if all this is not enough, there will still be football on the rest of the world scene. In China, the playoffs and relegation promotion are being decided, while in the Israeli Premier League, on Saint Stephen’s day, Bnei Sakhnin, second place, will receive Maccabi Haifa, It ranks third in the rankings. There will also be games in Scotland, that on Saint Stephen’s Day, the six matches of matchday 20 will live in a unified schedule (16:00 CET).
These are the most prominent matches on Christmas dates:
SATURDAY DECEMBER 25
08:30: Cangzhou Mighty Lions – Wuhan
14:00: Galatasaray – Antalyaspor
five pm: Trabzonspor – Istanbul Ba & scedil; ak & scedil; ehir
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26
13:00: Guangzhou – Beijing Guoan
13:30: Bruges Circle – Bruges
16:00: Manchester City – Leicester
16:00: Norwich – Arsenal
16:00: Crystal Palace – Tottenham
16:00: Hull City – Blackburn Rovers
five pm: Fenerbahçe – Yeni Malatyaspor
18:30: Aston Villa – Chelsea
18:30: Union Saint-Gilloise – Gent
MONDAY, DECEMBER 27
18:00: Konyaspor – Besiktas
18:30: Queens Park Rangers – Bournemouth
21:00: Newcastle – Manchester United
21:00: Beerschot – Anderlecht
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28
13:30: Arsenal – Wolverhampton
16:00: Southampton – Tottenham
16:00: Watford – West Ham United
21:00: Leicester – Liverpool
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29
20:30: Chelsea – Brighton
21:00: Reading – Fulham
21:15: Brentford – Manchester City
22:00: Sporting Lisbon – Portimonense
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30
20:00: Arouca – Braga
20:30: Everton – Newcastle
20:45: Bournemouth – Cardiff City
21:15: Manchester United – Burnley
22:00: Porto – Benfica
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31
14:00: Real Oviedo – Ponferradina
16:00: Burgos – Amorebieta
16:15: Eibar – Real Sociedad B
16:15: Valencia – Espanyol