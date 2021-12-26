12/26/2021 at 21:56 CET

Former Brazilian footballer Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pelé’ regretted the death of Dorval Rodrigues, his “great friend” and one of his closest teammates in the golden age of Santos, whom he described as ‘the King’ of football. hero and genius.

“All those who love football woke up sad today. My great friend, my partner and the best right wing in history, @ dorvalrodrigues7 said goodbye to us,” said Pele, in a message posted on social networks.

“Santos lost a hero, soccer lost a genius. Rest in peace my friend”added.

The right back died this Sunday at the age of 86 due to health complications that they kept him hospitalized for several days in a health center in Santos, a city in the state of Sao Paulo.

The news was disclosed this Sunday by Santos on social networks, which decreed a seven-day mourning in memory of the side.

Born in Porto Alegre on February 26, 1935, the one who has been considered by many to be the best right-back in the history of Santos, arrived at that club in 1957 where he was part of one of the dream attacking teams in the football, along with Mengálvio, Coutinho Pelé and Pepe, in the 60s.

With the Santos 7 shirt, Dorval was two-time world champion and in the Libertadores, in 1962 and 1963, in addition to obtaining five titles in the Brazilian Championship with the “peixe”, between 1961 and 1965, and as many with the regional league of Sao Paulo.

During his professional life, the winger played 612 games for Santos and scored 194 goals, being the sixth highest scorer in the club’s history.