10/27/2021 at 10:35 AM CEST

.

Australian footballer Josh cavallo announced this Wednesday its homosexuality in an emotional video posted on social networks, which has been applauded and supported by elite peers and former athletes.

“It has been a journey to get to this point in my life, but I couldn’t be happier with my decision to come out. I’ve been struggling with my sexuality for over six years and I am happy to be able to park it “, declared the midfielder of the Adelaide United, 21 years old, in a video shared on his club account.

The young man, who defined himself as a “very reserved” person, told how he always felt the need to hide because it was embarrassed of his homosexuality: “Ashamed that he would never be able to do what he loved and be gay. Hiding who he really was, to pursue a dream that I always wanted as a child. Playing soccer and being treated the same as everyone else never seemed like a reality, “said Cavallo.

The young man recounted how being a gay footballer in the closet made him learn to hide his feelings “to fit into the professional footballer mold” and described how “growing up gay and playing soccer were two worlds whose paths had never crossed. I have lived with the assumption that this was an issue I could never speak “, said.

Come out of the closet to help other players in the same situation

In this sense, he stated that he wanted to change the be quiet with which other players live their sexuality, by becoming the first active high-level footballer in publicly declaring that he is gay.

The former Australian footballer Craig foster, a prominent human rights activist, applauded Cavallo’s message on social media. “No one should have to hide who they are, the ball does not care about color, race, religion, gender or sexuality, “remarked Foster, a 29-time international with his country.

Former Espanyol captain and current Adelaide player, Javi López: “I’m proud of you”

The companions Adelaide United’s team also publicly showed their support for the Australian player, including Spaniard Javi Lopez, who played more than 250 games with Espanyol de Barcelona: “Congratulations on your courage and proud of you”said the Spanish footballer.

Brennan, Hitzlsperger and Rogers also declared their homosexuality

The closest case is that of the Australian too Andy Brennan, who in 2019 declared himself gay when he played in the Australian second division, although he had previously played in the country’s top flight for Newcastle Jets. Thomas Hitzlsperger, Former German player for Aston Villa, Stuttgart, Lazio, West Ham, Wolfsburg and Everton is the most prominent footballer to have acknowledged his homosexuality, but did so a year after his withdrawal in 2013.

The American Robbie Rogers, who came to play for Leeds in the English Premier League, also revealed that he was gay after hanging up his boots that same year.