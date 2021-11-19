

Football player Quincy Promes was charged by the Netherlands Prosecutor’s Office with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his cousin at a family reunion in July 2020.

As explained by the Prosecutor’s Office in a statement, “The stabbing took place after a family party in Abcoude, in late July 2020, and the victim, a cousin of the suspect, suffered serious knee injuries ”.

The investigation file has already been delivered to the lawyers of the parties involved, so the next step is wait for a court in Amsterdam to announce the start date of the trialThis was announced by the Dutch Public Ministry.

The authorities conducting the investigation have announced that if found guilty, Quincy Promesa would face a sentence of up to four years.

The incident happened in a warehouse owned by current player Spartak in Moscow in Abcoude, a small town fourteen kilometers from Amsterdam.

According to the local press, the footballer confronted his cousin with a knife, accusing him of having stolen money from another family member. Luckily for the former Ajax player, other partygoers avoided a greater tragedy by coming between them.

Subsequently, the footballer and his cousin have tried to reach an economic agreement through civilian channels, because the attack would have prevented the second from continuing with his work, but the police received a tip about the incident and arrested the footballer in December 2020.

After testifying for 48 hours, the Dutch international was released and denied the facts. For its part, Promes’ lawyer stated that her client was not present at the scene when the violent act occurred.

After all the commotion around the athlete, his team at the time, Ajax Amsterdam sold it to Spartak Moscow for 8.5 million euros more variable, almost half of the 15.7 more variable that he paid to Sevilla, the team in which he played during the 2018/19 season.

Quincy Promes is ruled out by the Netherlands national team

The Netherlands coach, Louis van Gaal, has already warned that he does not plan to summon Promes as long as their problems with Justice persist. “I don’t think I will call players who are involved in these matters,” he said at a news conference last October.

