11/05/2021

On at 22:54 CET

EP

Palma airport has paralyzed flight arrivals and departures operations after a group of travelers occupied the runway, sources from the aerodrome itself have confirmed to Europa Press. The Civil Guard is investigating what happened. The airport suspended flights at around 8:30 p.m. this Friday.

Subsequently, AENA has reported that the Palma de Mallorca airport has temporarily suspended air traffic due to “an incident when disembarking a flight”. As reported by the Civil Guard, there has been an emergency landing of a flight due to a medical emergency involving a passenger, apparently due to a diabetes problem.

According to the armed institute, while the evacuation was being carried out by the company, several passengers have left the plane, so the runways have been closed and they are being located. Faced with this situation, several passengers have complained on Twitter about the delays they are suffering as a result of this interruption.

We board the plane at the Palma (Mallorca) airport. All right. And suddenly … the pilot speaks. A plane has landed due to a medical emergency and when taking the patient out, up to 24 people have fled through the airport. For now there is total calm among the passengers. – Rubén 🇪🇺 (@Ruben_hermar) November 5, 2021

Iberia’s Palma Madrid flight commander has just announced to passengers that Palma airport operations have been suspended after two passengers ran down the runways after landing their plane. – Ana Ortas (@ana_ortas) November 5, 2021

I am going on a Vueling Palma-Seville flight that we had to go having already landed and after several laps we had to be diverted to Malaga Airport because we could not land at Seville airport. @EmergenciasSev? – GUTI (@ gutirodriguez15) November 5, 2021