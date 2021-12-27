12/27/2021 at 4:25 PM CET

The Social Security registered a negative balance of 1,477.14 million euros until November, the equivalent of 0.12% of GDP, according to data published this Monday by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

This figure is the difference between income of 159,660.68 million euros, which rose 5.7% year-on-year, and expenses amounting to 161,137.82 million, a figure 4.46% higher than the same period last year.

Of the total volume of income, 91.42% corresponds to the managing entities and common services of Social Security, and the remaining 8.58% to mutual collaborators with Social Security. Regarding expenses, 89.41% have been recognized by the managing entities and 10.59% by mutuals.

In terms of cash, the liquid collection of the system reached 158,458.82 million euros until November, which represents an increase of 6.85% year-on-year. For its part, payments show an increase of 4.51%, to a total of 160,994.55 million euros.Listing income rose almost 7.9% between January and November, to 118,116.12 million euros, after increasing the collection of contributions from the employed by 9.32% (with 9,380.94 million euros more) and decreasing the contributions of the unemployed by 8.31% (736.05 million euros less than in the same period of 2020).

The Ministry explains that the income from contributions of the employed is still affected by the different measures that the Government has put in place to face the pandemic, such as the exemptions of quotas for workers in Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE) that, until November 30, have meant entering 1,917.52 million euros less, as well as exemptions in the contributions of self-employed persons receiving extraordinary benefits.

Current transfers totaled 40,687.32 million euros until November, 0.29% more compared to the same period of the previous year. Within this section, the most significant item is that corresponding to transfers from the State and Autonomous Bodies, which amounted to 35,861.30 million, 7.24% more than in the same period of 2020.

This is mainly due to the fact that in 2021 the transfer that the State did make in 2020 has not been received to balance the impact derived from the Covid.

More spending on pensions

On the expense side, financial benefits to families and institutions reached 146,558.18 million euros until November, 3.17% more than in the same period of 2020. This figure represents 90.95% of the total expenditure made in the Social Security system. The largest item, 134,934.60 million, corresponds to pensions and contributory benefits, with an interannual growth of 2.46%.

Specifically, spending on contributory pensions for disability, retirement, widowhood, orphanhood and in favor of family members increased by 3.34%, to 116,928.60 million euros, as a consequence of the higher number of pensioners (+ 1.1% ), the increase in the average pension (+ 2.11%) and the revaluation of contributory pensions in 2021 (+ 0.9%).

Regarding benefits for the birth and care of a minor, co-responsibility in the care of the infant, risk during pregnancy and during breastfeeding and care of minors due to cancer or other disease, the expense rose to 3,181.53 million euros, 15.49% more, due to the increase in paternity leave (now called second parent leave) from 12 to 16 weeks.

IT spending goes up due to covid

On your side, total spending on temporary disability (IT) increased by 7.21% between January and November, up to 11,389.69 million, of which 8,727.98 million correspond to IT spending for common contingencies and 1,597.33 million to processes derived from Covid.

Regarding the benefits for the self-employed, the accumulated expenditure up to November reached 2,850.76 million euros, 38.69% less than in 2020.

On the other hand, pensions and non-contributory benefits, including minimum supplements for contributory pensions, amounted to 11,623.58 million euros, 12.15% more than in the same period of the previous year. Of this amount, 8,139.96 million are allocated to non-contributory pensions and supplements, and to subsidies and other benefits, 3,483.62 million.

Specifically, family benefits corresponded to 1,537.38 million, with a decrease of 10.19% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Finally, management expenses incurred by Social Security grew by 4.6% year-on-year between January and last November, to 3,475.71 million euros.