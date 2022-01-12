

The cost of living adjustment, also known as the COLA, determines the amount of Social Security payment.

Photo: Kevin Dietsch / .

This Wednesday, October 12, millions of beneficiaries are expected to begin receiving a larger Social Security check under the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) that this year provides a 5.9% increase in funding.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is applying the increase by COLA from today, in the case of recipients whose birthday is between the 1st and the 10th of the month.

Last October, SSA reported the increase, the largest in 40 years.

For beneficiaries of the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program the disbursement of the money began before the new year, specifically, on December 30 last.

“The 5.9 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million Social Security recipients in January 2022. Increased payments for approximately 8 million people receiving SSI will start on December 30, 2021. (Explanatory note: some people receive both Social Security and SSI benefits), ”the office said in a press release.

Most payments made by Social Security are made by direct deposit.

The annual increase in Social Security funds, which seeks to help people battle inflation and the cost of products and services, is based on the Consumer Price Index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the Department of Labor.

This year, on average, recipients of the federal disbursement will receive $ 92 per month for a total payment of approximately $ 1,657.

You can check the amount of money you will receive and the status of your payment through the mySocialSecurity portal and creating an account.

The SSA should have already sent notifications via mail to the recipients of the payments.

Social Security releases checks every Wednesday starting from the second week of each month and is based on each person’s birthday.

This means that the next round will be on Wednesday the 19th, and it applies to those whose birthday is between the 11th and the 20th of the month.

Finally, for people with a birthday between 21 through 31, Social Security will process the payment on the fourth Wednesday of each month. In the case of January, it will be the 26th.

