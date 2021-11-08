The future is so electric that large companies are working to find new options that allow activity to continue. Sodium batteries are one of the possibilities on the table.

Sodium is a light element that ionizes easily, giving up one of its electrons. In a cell, these ions go back and forth between two plates of opposite charge, generating a current. It seemed like a promising way to power a house or a car.

But then lithium appeared, an element that is just above sodium on the periodic table. In 1991, Sony released the first rechargeable lithium-ion battery, small and portable enough to power your portable video cameras.

The advantages of lithium are that it is lighter and easier to work with than sodium, which is why a battery industry emerged around it.

Companies and research laboratories rushed to put more energy in less space and sodium took a back seat in the use and development of new technologies.

That is why it was surprising this summer that CATL, a Chinese company specializing in batteries, announced that sodium would have a role in the future of electricity.

CATL, like its competitors, is a lithium-based company. But from 2023 it will begin to place sodium cells next to lithium cells. inside the battery packs that power electric cars.

The reasons are several, they explain in the company. First of all because sodium is cheaper than lithium and works better in cold climates.

Second, because by the end of the decade the world will run out of raw materials for lithium batteries, and without nickel or cobalt. So now that electrification is happening on a large scale it is time to diversify.

And is that lithium is not exceptionally rare, but deposits are concentrated in hard-to-reach places and therefore extracting is complicated.

Companies like CATL compete to secure a part of the supply from the mines, located mainly in Australia and the Andes.

These problems are even worse for nickel and cobalt., because 70% that is extracted worldwide comes from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

But as much as there is lithium left to supply the batteries of the EVs of the future, it will not cope with all the electrical that will emerge during this decade, hence the researchers have committed to working with sodium, a mineral found almost anywhere on the planet.

The future will go through the material that started it all, and that is good news for everyone, since otherwise it would be impossible to maintain this electric rhythm.