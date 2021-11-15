Venga la Alegría host is admitted to emergency | Instagram

It’s delicate !, the dear host of Venga la Alegría in the weekend, the beautiful Sofia Aragon She was hospitalized in an emergency due to her delicate state of health, something that has the followers of the famous morning competition of Hoy alerted.

Former beauty queen Sofía Aragón would have given a tremendous scare to her loved ones and followers after being hospitalized in an emergency for something very serious, pneumonia. The beloved driver has already talked about it on her social networks.

The conductor of Come the joy She shared that fortunately she does not have Covid-19, but having checked it was what made her trust and today she is keeping her in the hospital. The actress also shared what happened herself on her Instagram stories.

To say for Sofía Aragón she had a temperature, headache and other symptoms for three days that indicated that something was very wrong with her health; However, after taking two Covid-19 tests and testing negative, he continued with his life in a normal way without imagining that he would end up in the hospital.

Three days ago I started with a temperature and a sore throat. After two negative Covid tests, I became confident and continued my normal life, completely ignoring the symptoms that my body had: throat pain, chest, lungs and head, temperature and cough.

Venga la Alegría’s host is hospitalized in an emergency. Photo: Capture.

The famous television presenter asked her followers not to neglect their health, because it is not necessary to trust since she thought that it was all a seasonal flu or even emotional was what led to a serious pneumonia.

I took it as a little seasonal flu or even emotional and completely ignored it … I’m in the hospital today … I have Pneumonia.

This beautiful woman shared the message along with the images in which she can be seen in a hospital bed and with a nebulizer on, it is really serious what has happened to the famous Sofia Aragon.

Friends! Not because we do not have Covid, we must neglect and not worry, added the artist.

The followers and loved ones of this beautiful woman took advantage of social networks to send her words of encouragement and good wishes so that she soon regains her health and leaves the hospital. It should be noted that a few weeks ago he joined the cast of TV Azteca as part of the hosting of Venga la Alegría on the weekend, a project that has received much criticism from its hosts but continues to exist.