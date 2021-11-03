Sofia Boutella became very popular thanks to her participation in Kingsman: The Secret Service – 74%, and from that moment on she has managed to build a good career with works such as Modern Love – 80%, Atomic – 76%, Hotel de Criminals – 57% or Climax – 90%, directed by Gaspar Noé. Now, a new project could improve the landscape for the actress, as she will work with Zack Snyder, one of the most recognized directors today, who although he is not free of controversy, has a loyal following who always support his films. Many expect the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% help restore call Snyderverse, but the truth is that it seems that the creator is already motivated by other ideas and universes.

Keep reading: Zack Snyder wants to honor the trust of fans and appreciates the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign

Snyder has a very promising contract with Netflix, and the successful premiere of Army of the Dead – 78% marked a new line that the director wants to exploit. Zombies are no strange thing to him, as his reputation was marked by the remake of Dawn of the Dead – 75% and at this point it is logical that you want to return to that. The film starring Dave Bautista, Ana de la Reguera and Ella Purnell became the first installment of a new universe dedicated to zombies, where The Army of Thieves – 70%, serves as a prequel. Not long ago it was revealed that the next installment will be called Planet of the dead, although we do not know when it will go into production.

For now, Snyder is focused on Rebel moon, an original science fiction story written by him that will also premiere on Netflix. What is known so far about this film is that it will tell how a woman travels through the galaxy looking for the best warriors to unite in her fight against the tyrant who exploits her space colony. Deadline just confirmed that Sofia boutella will be the protagonist of the project, evidently as the aforementioned woman who seeks to save her people. For now there are no more details of the casting or possible release dates, but the filming will be somewhat expensive for the streaming platform.

Snyder will join Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad in improving the script that was originally developed by the director and Johnstad. Rebel moon will be produced by Eric Newman, who many years ago gave Snyder his first chance. The Stone Quarry and Grand electric they will also help with production tasks. It is known that the one also responsible for 300 – 60% is currently focused on the casting process to find the rest of the cast, with the tyrant Balisarius being the other most important character.

You may also like: Zack Snyder Loved Matt Reeves’ The Batman Trailer And Gives His Reasons

A long time ago, Zack snyder wrote a speculative script about Star wars and began to work the story that would become Rebel moon. At the time, the director had everything planned and offered the story to LucasFilm as a sequel to Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi – 80%; however, Disney’s purchase of the company went through and the plans fell through. The company scrapped the director’s idea to focus on the new trilogy that starred Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver, with some spin-offs / prequels like Han Solo: A Star Wars Story – 56% and Rogue One: A Star Story. Wars – 85%.

Since then, Snyder has gone to work to change the script and completely remove it from the universe of Star wars. Luckily, the new deal he has with Netflix served as an excuse to return to this story and apparently the company was very surprised and excited by the director’s vision. In a recent interview, Zack snyder thrilled his followers by revealing that Rebel moon plans to be as epic as the opening minutes of The Man of Steel – 55%, where we see the fall and destruction of the planet Krypton.

Unfortunately for fans of the Snyderverse, these projects seem to confirm that Zack snyder has no intention of returning to work with Warner Bros. On many occasions the director has thanked the support of the fans who helped rescue his League of JusticeBut in many ways this film, while part of a bigger idea, serves as the perfect send-off, especially now that Warner has pending releases like The Batman and The Flash.

Do not leave without reading: Zack Snyder Says The Only Snyderverse He Will Work On Is Netflix’s Zombie Sci-Fi