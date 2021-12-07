At just 25 years old, the young actress Sofía Castro is one of the biggest stars on the small screen, her talent and beauty have placed her right at the top of the pyramid.

In addition to her great talent as an actress, the young woman has also proven to be a true fashionista, because no matter how tiny the event is, the young woman has proven to have the perfect outfit for any occasion.

From the cold, the beach, or the city, the young actress has shown that any event is important and her most recent appearance at a wedding has once again put animal print in trend.

Supported by her stylized figure, Castro attended by the hand of her boyfriend Pablo Bernot to the wedding of some acquaintances, and without a doubt, she became one of the best dressed of the event.

The young woman opted for a beautiful and very sensual Dolce & Gabbana dress that not only stood out for its color, but also for its black leopard print that contrasted with the yellow tone of the piece, a piece that she completed with her fuchsia heels.

The young woman opted for a spectacular dress that highlighted her slim figure.

sofia_96castro

The young actress shared her beautiful look through her official Instagram account, where she showed that she is a fan of animal print and animal textures for her zebra print bag.

“In love with this look. One of my favorites! Don’t be afraid to mix colors, prints and textures … just have fun, right?”, Commented the actress while she was in a spectacular garden.

But a beautiful outfit was not going to be complete except with a most sensual beauty look with a hairstyle composed of a half ponytail with a light crepe on the back, as well as a classic makeup, with nude lipstick and smoky eyeshadow.

Expensive dress

The daughter of the former first Lady of Mexico has always been characterized by her good taste and as far as clothes are concerned, the actress never skimps on expenses, since she has even been seen shopping in the company of her mother and sisters in the most exclusive stores from Beverly Hills.

The young woman dazzled more than the bride.

sofia_96castro

And proof that the star has always been fond of luxury brands is her luxurious and expensive Animal Print dress, as her wedding look radiated style thanks to its yellow color and black leopard print.

The piece has a satin effect, a bustier structure, short sleeves and a very elegant round neck, with a midi design that gives it a retro and very elegant touch, which is priced at just over $ 2,700.

The look of the star is part of the Dolce & Gabbana collection.

sofia_96castro

Sofia leaves her friends for Pablo Bernot?

Through social networks, the actress has shown that her relationship with the businessman is more serious than many imagine, since her trips are shared on her Instagram profile.

It was last October when the couple celebrated two years of relationship, but their friendship dates back to eight years before, since they met but there was no interest on the part of either.

Apparently the couple has raised rumors of a "toxic" love.

sofia_96castro

But since they met again in September 2019, the businessman immediately realized that he could not let her go and asked her to be his girlfriend.

Since then, the couple have focused on themselves and their work, but everything seems to indicate that the actress has completely isolated herself and has isolated her life from all people.

And it is that thousands of fans have shown their concern for how lonely they see her, because she has distanced herself from all her friends, and they have even blamed him as the person responsible for said isolation.

It is no secret to anyone that the couple has shed love through their social networks.

sofia_96castro

