Luis Fonsi and Sofia Vergara will join forces with St. Jude to spread the Christmas spirit during the holiday season with the purpose of inviting consumers across the country to support St. Jude as they shop for the holidays this 2021.

Thanks to the donors’ commitment, the beneficiary families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, transportation, lodging or food, this because the only concern of the families should be to help their children fight with their health diagnoses. .

In a St. Jude Hospital press release, Luis Fonsi spoke about the opportunity to be part of one of the health center’s most important campaigns: “Through St. Jude’s Thanks and Giving campaign, I can offer my voice to motivate people around the world to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its life-saving work. “

Fonsi went on to mention, “At St. Jude, families can rest easy knowing that they don’t have to worry about the financial burden that comes with the medical treatment we provide, because families never get a bill from St. Jude for anything. I ask everyone to support St. Jude this holiday season and throughout the year. By taking care of each other, we can continue to make a huge difference for future generations. “

Sofía Vergara, one of the most important Latin actresses in Hollywood, said she was honored to be part of the St. Jude Hospital Christmas campaign: “The research and treatments that are carried out at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have an immense impact on children around the world facing cancer and other terminal illnesses.

Vergara noted, “The work St. Jude does is only possible because of the continued generosity and faithful support of each of us. I am honored to be a part of St. Jude’s Thanks and Giving campaign for the 10th year in a row. Help me make a difference in the lives of these children. “

Luis Fonsi shares his top 3 favorite Christmas gifts from St. Jude:

Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi urged his fans to contribute to the work of St. Jude Hospital by purchasing the special items they are offering for the purpose of Christmas celebrations.

Gift # 01: 3-inch glass nativity scene and shining star ornament

Gift # 02: I Love St. Jude Ceramic Mug by Coton Colors

Gift # 03: Organic Bamboo Cutting Board with Handle

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital leads global efforts to understand, treat, and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening pediatric diseases.

The purpose of St. Jude Hospital is clear: Discover the cures that save children. St. Jude is the only National Cancer Institute designated Comprehensive Cancer Center dedicated exclusively to children.

Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped increase the survival rate of childhood cancer from 20% to more than 80% since its founding more than 50 years ago. St. Jude will not rest until no child dies of cancer.

Discoveries made at St. Jude are freely shared, and in this way every child saved at St. Jude means that doctors and scientists around the world can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, transportation, room or board, this is an essential benefit of the health center.

