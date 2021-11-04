

Sofía Vergara, Colombian actress.

Sofia Vergara will star in a Netflix limited series about the famous drug lord Griselda White, as confirmed by various media such as Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

Under the name Griselda, the six-episode series “will narrate the real life of an intelligent and ambitious Colombian businesswoman who created one of the most profitable drug cartels in history.”

The mixture of Blanco’s maternal heart with her impulsiveness and innate violence helped to forge the myth around her person, widely known as the “Black Widow” or the “Godmother of Cocaine.”

“Griselda Blanco was a large-scale character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire., years before many of the male bosses we know so much, ”Vergara said in a press release.

Originally it was thought that this story would be a kind of spin-off of the popular Netflix series Narcos, although according to several sites it is actually a completely original proposal.

Vergara and his partner, Luis Balaguer, have been developing the project for eight years under their Latin World Entertainment label, even before bringing it to Netflix.

However, several members of the Narcos creative team will work on the show, notably Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz and Carlo Bernard, who will serve as executive producers.

Ingrid Escajeda will serve as a writer, executive producer and showrunner. Vergara will serve as an executive producer as well as the lead. Colombian Andrés Baiz will direct all six episodes.

“Griselda Blanco has long been an exciting project for Sofía and we are grateful that she and her partners have chosen us to help her tell that story,” Newman said.

“Sofía is a brilliant talent and her passion, combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the incredible Andrés Baiz at the helm, means we have a very exciting series to share.”

This won’t be the first time Blanco has been portrayed on Hollywood screens: Catherine Zeta-Jones portrayed her in the 2017 film Cocaine Godmother, while Jennifer Lopez is developing a biographical film about the drug lord, called The Godmother, with STX Films.