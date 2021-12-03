

Astrological phenomena are not only magnificent natural spectacles, since ancient times it is well known that they govern many aspects of human behavior and even the tides. Every year they are accompanied by peculiar events in the sky, we recently emerged from a major lunar eclipse on November 19. And to close the year this December 4 there will be a total solar eclipse, which will be especially visible in Antarctica. The truth is that eclipses tend to drain people’s energy, it is believed that they are days when it is possible feeling more tired, sensitive, having trouble sleeping, headache and some other symptoms. Although this is usually relative and can vary in each person, it has been proven that the type of diet we follow during the days before an eclipse can be of great help to counteract possible symptoms. While there are many myths and beliefs surrounding eclipses, Traditionally, Hindu culture recommends following the dietary restrictions of Ayurveda.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, thus totally or partially obscuring the image of the Sun for a viewer on Earth. In a natural way, it is normal that they are energetically different days, many people tend to feel changes in mood and health alterations. It is believed that solar eclipses are unfavorable as the sun is not clearly visible and it could lead to an increase in bacteria and germs. Therefore, for many years the ancient civilizations had certain customs during an eclipse such as avoid cooking or eating, drinking water or going outdoors. In fact, some customs that arose from the first settlers had the belief of singing and praying during this period to protect themselves from its harmful effects. After the eclipse, many people often bathe to purify themselves and put on clean clothes.

The truth is that there are numerous references on the type of diet that is recommended to follow in an eclipse. According to the spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev: there is a change in the way food is cooked before and after the eclipse. What was nutritious food becomes poison. Cooked foods will go through the phases of spoilage much more quickly in subtle ways than they would on a normal day.

Dr. Priyanka Sampat, Birla Ayurveda’s chief physician, explains that according to Ayurveda beliefs: the earth exerts a lot of influence on the body. So what happens in the cosmos is also important to the human body. According to his statements: “during a solar eclipse, the magnetic fields and the levels of ultraviolet rays are high. And our metabolism and digestion weaken. That is why people are advised to avoid overeating and bet on practicing some type of fast a couple of days before the eclipse. Caution is very important when breaking the fasting hours and that is why following an Aryurveda diet can be very beneficial for health and energy levels.

The Ayurvedic diet is a eating pattern that has existed for thousands of years. It is based on the principles of Ayurvedic medicine and focuses on balancing different types of energy within the body, and it is precisely that balance that improves health. Unlike many other diets, the Ayurvedic diet provides personalized recommendations on what foods to eat and avoid for each body type.

Among its greatest benefits is that Ayurveda is related to benefits for physical, emotional and mental health. According to its fundamentals, five elements make up the universe: vayu (air), jala (water), akash (space), teja (fire) and prithvi (earth). These elements are believed to form three different doshas: Pitta, Vata, and Kapha, which are defined as types of energy that circulate within the body. Therefore, to correctly follow an Ayurvedic diet, it is necessary to determine the dominant dosah in each person and consume specific foods that promote the balance between the three doshas.

While modern science does not support any dietary changes during the eclipse, but if you choose to follow traditional guidelines, here is what to keep in mind:

– The bases of Ayurveda advise that people refrain from eating during the eclipse. Of course there are some exceptions such as patients with chronic diseases, the elderly and pregnant women, in these cases it is recommended that they eat light and sattvic foods that can be easily digested. Some good examples are the porridge of rice, oats and atoles. In addition, according to Dr. Sampat adds that according to the traditional bases of Ayurveda, it is recommended that pregnant women do not go out during a solar eclipse, since ultraviolet rays can damage the fetus.

– It is recommended to practice fasting for at least the day before the eclipse, betting on the consumption of natural infusions and tea. When breaking the hours of fasting, it is essential to avoid foods that are difficult to digest: non-vegetarian foods, or highly seasoned with onion, spicy and garlic, bread, alcohol and some fermented foods.

– A good tip is to bet on the intake of foods that have the power to restore the immune system. That is why the consumption of abundant fruit, vegetables, natural juices, foods cooked with medicinal spices such as ginger, turmeric root, cumin, cinnamon and cardamom is recommended. Too, according to the Ayrurveda bases it is advisable to integrate tulsi (holy basil) in all foods and beverages. It promotes the purification of the body, has anti-inflammatory properties and strengthens the immune system.

– In the Ayurveda diet there are foods recommended for all people and that in general are the basis of the diet, that is, they are suitable for all types of people. Among the most popular are: green leafy vegetables, rice, wheat, barley, radish, grape, soybeans, pomegranate, some white meats, ghee, cane sugar, milk, and honey. They are considered complete foods, meaning that when consumed in adequate amounts they nourish and do not corrupt the doshas.

– Cut down on frozen foods and drinks. The inner fire, known as agni, is the digestive power of the physical and energetic body. Agni is similar to a burning campfire; Ideally functioning, it is hot, bright, and capable of digesting food, thoughts, emotions, and experiences. The agni of all doshas can be depleted if a constant stream of cold food or drinks is consumed.

What’s more, the way in which the diet is resumed after the eclipse is relevant. LExperts advise starting slowly by eating easily digestible fruits, non-starchy vegetables, rice, and oatmeal. In addition, it is important to supplement the intake of these light foods with herbal teas. Tea is not only a drink that pleases the palate, it is also a powerful healer that can help restore health, vitality and improve digestion. Bet on the generous consumption of teas between meals, they act as herbal remedies that prevent and reduce typical symptoms such as inflammation. Drinking tea between meals fills the body with “liquid medicine”, curbs snack cravings, facilitates detoxification, and stokes digestive fire. Some good options: cinnamon, ginger and cloves, refreshing herbs such as mint, coriander, also ginger, black pepper and cardamom cannot be missed.

