The Argentinian Santiago Solari He affirmed this Thursday that he applies values ​​learned during his time at Real Madrid, in which he was a player, coach and of which he considers himself an ambassador in his work as coach of Mexican America.

“I apply the values ​​that are inherent to football, effort, ability to excel, patience, perseverance and others that are easy to name, but difficult to sustain on a day-to-day basis such as discipline, humility and one that I always try to highlight, gratitude“, he said in a press conference.

Solari, 45, signed for Real Madrid in 2000 and in five seasons as a merengue footballer he played 209 games and scored 22 goals.

It won two Spanish Leagues, a European Champions League, a Club World Cup and two Spanish Super Cups and one European.

After his retirement as a footballer, Solari trained as a strategist at Real Madrid, in which he directed in lower categories until the first team, which he led to win the Club World Cup in 2018.

Since 2021, Solari has commanded the Eagles of America, with which he will debut this Friday in his third Mexican tournament by visiting Puebla on the first day of Clausura 2022.

“We face the new tournament with great enthusiasm, renewed energy, desire to start and enjoy football, an exciting sport that I hope does not have to stop due to COVID-19 cases, “he said.

Solari stressed that his squad is depleted since in addition to the five players who left the team, he has seven more out of circulation, including three who tested positive for coronavirus, and his reinforcements, the Chilean Diego Valdés and the Mexican Jonathan dos Santos , they are not ready to play.

“We are happy and excited about the year that begins, but we are short of legs at this start. We have to make up for it with enthusiasm and competitiveness,” he commented.

Solari gambles his permanence as coach of the Eagles in the Clausura, since in his first two tournaments he was eliminated in the quarterfinals and lost the final of the Concacaf Champions League against Monterrey.

Solari’s sporting results in his first year in America were classified by the directive as “to be forgotten” and they even put their permanence in the club at risk.

“We leave the analysis of the past to the nostalgic ones. We face this year with renewed enthusiasm and do our best. Last year we showed a great capacity for work,” said Solari.