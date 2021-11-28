11/28/2021 at 11:02 CET

The Argentinian Santiago Solari, coach of the Mexican soccer America, assured this Saturday that he will not resign due to the elimination of his team against Pumas in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021.

“No, at no time have I thought about resigning. I cannot lose sight of the global. Today we are disappointed, but I also say that this is the team that scored the most points,” said the coach at the end of the second leg of the quarterfinals. end of Apertura 2021.

The Pumas beat America in the quarterfinal round with two goals from the Ecuadorian Washington Corozo and one from the Brazilian Fig Meritao; for the Eagles the Argentine scored a penalty Emanuel Aguilera. In the first leg they had tied 0-0.

Solari He referred to the fact that the Eagles finished as leader the regular phase of the Apertura 2021 in first place with 35 points, 14 more than the Pumas who finished eleventh.

He also recalled that his team had a streak of matches without losing at the Azteca Stadium of 18 games; nine from Clausura 2021 which included eight wins and a draw; as well as nine from Apertura 2021, seven wins and two tied, until this fall.

“I understand that the tournament is like this. We have carried out the regular phase by note and we emphasize that, then this Liguilla comes, which is a new tournament and we have to accept that we are clearly duty-bound in this phase,” he acknowledged.

The fall to Pumas is the second elimination of the Eagles in the quarterfinals under the leadership of the former Real Madrid coach. The first was in the Clausura 2021, in which Pachuca kicked them out of the final phase.

“We are very sorry for the result, it is very painful for the fans and for all of us. The group has made an enormous effort day after day and today we could not translate that effort that we had previously made. It hurts a lot.”

Santiago Solari equally distributed the burden of elimination from the contest.

“We are all responsible. It is a moment of pain, of self-criticism, of looking at ourselves to see how we can be better next year,” he concluded.