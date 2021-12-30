12/30/2021 at 17:37 CET

The President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, assured that “solidarity and dialogue will be crucial in 2022”, the year in which “the route to the future of football” and the Qatar World Cup “will be a truly unique occasion to bring the world back together in a celebration of football and social inclusion.”

“2022 will be a year of action, but it will also be a year of dialogue. The new FIFA is a democratic body and, together with our stakeholders, we will chart the path for the future of football, making it fit for each case in the modern era and ensuring that we can enhance global competitiveness, “he said in his New Year’s message.

Infantino pointed out that for this, FIFA will be able to “count on unity and collective strength within the football community, to ensure “that the future of football” is globally sustainable “, with “the vast majority looking forward to exciting new opportunities to dream, to develop football, to truly feel part of the world football community.”

“And we also count on those at the top to show solidarity – without which, even football in its most elite version would not exist. We thank you for your valuable contribution to the popularity of football and we count on your support, respect and strategic vision as we strive to successfully close discussions around international match calendar reform. We will work together for unity and the maximum benefit for all “, he claimed.

The FIFA president especially highlighted the role he will play the Qatar World Cup, which will allow the championship to be played in the Middle East for the first time and “will bring hope and inspiration to people around the world who have experienced difficult times throughout the pandemic.”

“The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar will be a truly unique occasion to bring the world back together in a celebration of football and social inclusion. We all need it!” He said after insisting that all FIFA competitions will be held with the priority of protecting health.

Infantino also highlighted FIFA’s commitment to solidarity with the entire football community in its daily actions and underlined the “Covid-19 Support Plan, which has been crucial to the survival of football in many “of its member associations.

“Soccer has many different levels, but in its magical essence, it is about the same sport: the sport of the people. FIFA is the only governing body that cares and cares for the entire world. “ He said.

Finally, he reiterated FIFA’s commitment to continue “working hard to fulfill the mission of not forgetting those who need it most and those who have no voice” and to “make soccer truly global through soccer and corporate governance, through competitions and events, and through the development of our sport, expanding its impact on young people and on society as a whole “.