10/26/2021 at 9:04 PM CEST

Manchester United is clear: they will keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the bench, despite the 0-5 conceded against Liverpool, before a decisive week for the ‘Red Devils’.

The Norwegian knew it was a ‘sacatécnicos’ result. “It’s certainly the darkest day since I’ve been in charge. Last year we lost 1-6 against Tottenham, but this is much worse, undoubtedly. We have not been good enough, neither individually nor as a team & rdquor ;, he pointed out in the conference after finalizing the commitment at Old Trafford.

In just seven days, the English team will face Tottenham Hotspur, Atalanta in the Champions League and Manchester City. United will have time to prepare for the clashes by not playing League Cup this week, as they were eliminated by West Ham United in the previous round.

Despite the Hard blow from 0-5 defeat at Old Trafford, the first time in 60 years that they suffered this result at home, United, according to the English media, have decided not to fire Solskjaer.

The Norwegian coach has United seventh in the table, eight points behind the leader, after a summer with great investments in the team, with the summer signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

However, these additions, which should have made United a title contender eight years after the last time they won the Premier, have not fixed the problems of a team that remains without finding glory since Alex Ferguson left.

The ‘Red Devils’ are close to turning four years since their last title, which came from the hand of José Mourinho, who was replaced by Solskjaer as a temporary solution, but who has been in charge for almost three years.