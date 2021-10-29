10/29/2021 at 6:33 PM CEST

The earthquake that caused Liverpool’s little hand at Old Trafford has left no victims, so far. The Manchester United visit Tottenham this day in a capital party for Solskjaer’s future: one more day without reaction could take the Norwegian from the bench of the Theater of Dreams ahead.

On paper it will be played against a tough rival, the ‘spurs’, members of the ‘Big Six’ of the Premier. However, Nuno Espirito Santo’s project is not going through its best moment. They are just one point ahead of United in the table, and doubts are also beginning to lurk about a Portuguese coach who is having trouble giving the team fluidity.

Londoners do not have notable casualties, beyond the doubt of Bryan Gil, while United recover to Martial and Varane. The French central could return to the eleven as the last hope to cover the great hole of United: They have only left their door to zero in one match of the last 21.

Pep’s match 200

In the city of Manchester he will play Pep Guardiola’s City. Santpedor will fulfill his Premier match number 200 before the Crystal Palace. “Am I ready for 200 more? Believed not & rdquor;Pep joked in the press room.

The Celestes arrive at the game after being eliminated from the Carabao Cup for the first time in five years. “It is what it is, sometimes it is lost. In fact, winning is the exceptional thing in sport & rdquor;, admitted Guardiola, taking iron out of the stumbling block. With no notable casualties, City is expected to come out with their gala eleven against the renewed Crystal Palace by Patrick Vieira.

The Klopp’s Liverpool for his part he will receive Brighton at Anfield. The ‘reds’ arrive in one of their best moments of form in recent years, captained by a Salah irrepressible, Top scorer in the Premier with 10 goals in 9 games. Finally, the Chelsea, leaders with a margin of one point compared to Liverpool, visits the stadium of the Newcastle with the mission of continuing to set the pace of a frenzied Premier.