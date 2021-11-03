11/03/2021 at 13:49 CET

.

Another goal in discount and again rescuing Manchester United. The new idyll of Cristiano Ronaldo and the ‘Red Devils’ are reaching the ceiling in the Champions League, their fetish competition and in which they already accumulate five points after the double he did to Atalanta.

Your technician, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who continues to lead the team largely because of the Portuguese’s goals, compared him to another legendary figure in the sport after the game: “It was like having Michael Jordan”, said the Norwegian when recalling Cristiano’s whiplash in the discount that prevented the defeat in Bergamo: “It is not right that we concede two goals, but then Cristiano arrives and creates moments like that. Some teams have certain players and that is why they are Manchester United and that is why they are champions like the Chicago Bulls. “

With his two goals in Italy, the first after a great heel from Bruno Fernandes and the second in the last gasp, Cristiano extends the leadership as all-time top scorer of the Champions. In total, the Portuguese leads with 140 points.

Cristiano, on the goal at the last minute: “We believed until the end”

Cristiano, who has won the Golden Boot of the competition seven times and holds the record for goals in one edition (17), at 36 this Tuesday he became the Oldest Manchester United player to score two or more goals in a European match and the first footballer since Ruud Van Nistelrooy in 2003 to score in four Champions League games in a row wearing the ‘Red Devils’ jersey. “We believed until the end And we don’t give up I helped my team get a point and that’s why I’m happy, “said Cristiano, who was also coming from a fantastic weekend.

Solskjaer: “Cristiano is getting better every time”

The Portuguese saved the head of his coach with a great performance in London. Goal and assist in 70 minutes, before going to rest, to break a four-game league drought, the longest since he left Real Madrid in 2018. “Cristiano is getting better every time. Every time it feels better. He could not have a normal preseason and now is when he is picking up more speed, “added Solskjaer.

United host City next Saturday

His next goal goes through an old rival like it is Pep Guardiola. Manchester United will receive Cristiano this Saturday with the mission of avoiding another humiliation like the one suffered ten days ago when the Liverpool nailed them a 0-5 at Old Trafford. The match is vital for United to show that they can compete against the best and for United Cristiano exhibits himself against his black beast from his early years at the Santiago Bernabéu, Guardiola, and against the annoying neighbor of the ‘Sky Blues’. Cristiano will have to dress again as Michael Jordan.