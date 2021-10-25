10/25/2021 at 9:56 AM CEST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United was shipwrecked (0-5) against Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool on the ninth day of the Premier League in one of the most historic goals ever seen at Old Trafford. It is the worst defeat conceded against Liverpool and a result that has not occurred since February 1955, when they also fell 0-5 against Manchester City.

The red devils, who have been showing some defensive deficiencies in recent months, They lived a tragic afternoon marked by the team’s zero reaction capacity. Those of Jürgen Klopp went to rest with a 0-4 and Mohamed Salah put the lace just back from the dressing room with the fifth goal and the third in his private account. Pogba’s expulsion and Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal annulled were the sentence for a team that is adrift.

5 – Manchester United have suffered their heaviest ever defeat at home to Liverpool, whilst it’s the first time they have lost to-nil by 5+ goals at home since February 1955 (5-0 v Man City). Erosion. pic.twitter.com/ZeGo6Lm69M – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 24, 2021

The Jürgen Klopp did not take pity on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team and celebrated a historic result at Old Trafford. One of the greatest historical rivalries in British football ended with a result that will be especially remembered for years to come and that confirm Liverpool’s favoritism to the title after a gray season and away from the fight for the great trophies of the season.

The Norwegian coach, on the tightrope

The Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, He is one of the big names in the historic win. Under suspicion after the latest results and the moment the team is going through, the Norwegian could have played his last game on the bench. In the Premier League he has only added one point out of the last 12 possible, in addition to being eliminated in the Carabao Cup.

The Manchester team has one of the best squads and also one of the most talented in the Premier League and in European football.. At the beginning of the season, the Red Devils started as one of the great candidates in both the British Championship and the Champions League with the arrivals of Sancho, Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, but the level of play has been insufficient and the results are not accompanying either.