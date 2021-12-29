12/29/2021

On at 09:30 CET

EDUARDO MARTÍNEZ DE LA FE

Israeli researchers claim to have found the solution to the ancient problem of the three bodies: three stars subjected to mutual gravitational attraction would behave like a drunkard’s walk, he never knows where he is and moves in any unpredictable direction.

The three-body problem has been known to most of the people from the Chinese writer Liu Cixin’s best-seller of the same name, first published in 2006.

As part of the plot, the novel describes a planet called Trisolaris that revolves around three suns at the same time. Due to its irregular orbit around the three stars, Trisolaris suffers continuous climatic and geological catastrophes that are impossible to predict.

Liu Cixin bases his story on a real physical problem, about which our humanity has been debating since Newton discovered something surprising in 1687.

While it is perfectly possible to know precisely the motion of two massive celestial bodies in close proximity, that certainty is diluted if we add a third celestial body to the equation: it is difficult or impossible to find explicit formulas for their orbits.

Unpredictable orbits

In this case, which is that of the famous novel, it is not possible to determine the simultaneous orbits of the three bodies subjected to mutual gravitational attraction. That is why the Trisolaris civilization is always under threat.

After Newton there have been several attempts to solve the three-body problem, without a satisfactory solution being reached.

The most important milestone in this career was achieved by the mathematician and physicist Henri Poincaré (1854-1912), when he was awarded by King Oscar II of Sweden for having solved the problem of the three bodies.

However, Poincaré soon discovered miscalculations in his equations, which invalidated the announced solution to the problem. Consequently, he concluded that there is a chaotic behavior in the orbits of three massive bodies close to each other.

Deterministic solution

Science has since assumed that there is no deterministic solution to the three-body problem and that, therefore, it would not be possible to know what would happen to the Earth and the Moon if a third celestial body interacted with them. We would be in a situation similar to that of Trisolaris.

Over the years, different solutions have been proposed that have used different methods to arrive at the most accurate possible calculation of this probability.

Computer simulations carried out so far on orbital systems with three bodies show that they evolve in a two-phase process: in the first, chaotic phase, the three bodies are very close together and exert equally strong gravitational forces on each other, which change continuously due to motion. relative of the three bodies.

Finally, a celestial body is expelled from the system and the remaining two remain orbiting each other in an elliptical and deterministic trajectory. If the third body is in an orbit linked to those two bodies, it eventually returns towards them, after which the first phase reoccurs. This dance ends when, in the second phase, one of the bodies escapes into an independent orbit and moves away, never to return.

Solution in sight

The situation to this uncertainty could perhaps be changing, if we are not facing another mirage like the one Poincaré suffered: two scientists from the Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, claim to have finally found a statistical solution to the problem of the three bodies , as reported by the Haaretz newspaper.

What the Israeli researchers have done is use the randomness raised by the previous computer simulations to provide a statistical solution to the entire process of the two phases described.

They have been based on a theory proposed by the American physicist Leonard Mlodinow and known as “drunken walk”: it describes mathematical processes in which one or more variables change their value in a series of random steps.

This theory describes the chaotic behavior of these processes in the same way that a drunkard walks, never knowing where he is and moving in any unpredictable direction.

Drunkard’s walk

According to Israeli scientists, the system of three celestial bodies would behave in the same way: after each close encounter, one of the stars is randomly expelled, although the three bodies would conserve their energy.

The Haifa scientists add that the series of close encounters between the three celestial bodies follows the dynamics of the drunkard’s walk proposed by Mlodinow.

You just have to imagine the trajectory of a drunk person when he leaves the bar on his way home accompanied by his partner from fatigue. They advance embraced without knowing very well where they are going.

Then they meet another drunk person who approaches them, the three of them interact over and over again along the way until one of them definitely moves away and follows a solitary path: he never meets the two drunken friends.

Final solution, but & mldr;

The authors of this research, the results of which are published in the journal Physical Review, consider this to be the final solution to the centuries-old problem of the three bodies.

This solution, like the one proposed by mathematical models, is still paradoxical: it goes on to say that the problem of the three bodies is solved when one of the bodies moves away. This means that the problem is not solved, but simply disappears.

The Haifa researchers acknowledge that their approach does not represent a complete solution, because it is impossible, but that statistically the scheme is complete.

If true, this discovery could be tremendously useful not only for a better understanding of gravitational systems, but also for shedding light on many fundamental problems in physics, such as meteorology or climate.

Reference

Analytical, Statistical Approximate Solution of Dissipative and Nondissipative Binary-Single Stellar Encounters. Yonadav Barry Ginat and Hagai B. Perets. Phys. Rev. Vol. 11, Iss. 3 – July – September 2021. DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevX.11.031020