12/27/2021 at 11:06 CET

.

The President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo, on Monday suspended the powers of his prime minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble, until the investigation of an alleged corruption case against him is completed.

Given the about Roble weigh “allegations of corruption and embezzlement of public funds, and an investigation is being carried out to determine the accusations, the prime minister’s work and powers have been suspended pending an investigation, “the presidency said in a statement.

“All government officials are urged to refrain from embezzlement of public funds and abide by the laws and regulations of the country“added the official note.

The president too ordered the suspension of the commander of the Somalia Navy, Brigadier General Abdihamid Mohamed Dirir, who had previously accused the Prime Minister of land grabbing and misuse of public land.

The suspension was announced after this Sunday both leaders toThey will air their differences on the organization of the elections in this country in the Horn of Africa.

In a statement, the Presidency stated that Roble “represents a serious threat to the electoral process and exceeds his mandate.”

The prime minister’s office responded by saying that the President Farmaajo it had used “so much time, energy and finances to thwart the national elections” that it was “derailing the electoral process.”

Although the deadline for Somalia to complete its parliamentary elections was December 24, so far only 24 of the 275 lower house parliamentarians they have been elected after those elections began on November 1.

The 54 Senators of the Upper House of Parliament They have already been designated in the states that make up the country.

Presidential elections were scheduled in Somalia for October 10, but they could not be held due to political disagreements.

The mandate of the Somali president expired on February 8 and on the 12th of that month the Low camera voted in favor of extending it for two years, a decision that the Senate rejected as it was considered unconstitutional for lacking the approval of both Houses.

Political crisis in Somalia

The situation caused a major political crisis and on April 25 they erupted in Mogadishu shootings in a clash between opposing factions of the Army -for and against the extension of the mandate-, which left at least 13 dead and 22 wounded, most of them military, according to medical sources confirmed to ..

On April 28, Farmaajo yielded to pressure from the opposition and the international community and announced that he refused to extend his mandate.

The president too requested that the agreement of September 17, 2020 be resumed which established a roadmap for the holding of the elections, which should have been held in February this year, but which have already been delayed several times since December 2020 due to political discrepancies.

That agreement contemplated an indirect system based partially on clans despite the president’s promise to hold the first elections with universal suffrage since 1969, a commitment from which the different political factions ended up disregarding.

According to this method, an electoral college of a hundred clan-based delegates elect the members of the Lower House, while Senate seats are voted in state parliaments.

Finally, the members of the two Houses of Parliament elect the president of the country.

Election delay

Farmaajo also announced in April that Roble – contrary to the extension of his mandate – would direct the preparation and development of the elections.

“The United States is deeply concerned about continuous delays and procedural irregularities that have undermined the credibility of the process “ elections in Somalia, said the spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price, in a statement released this Sunday.

“It is imperative that the leaders of Somalia’s federal and national member states quickly conclude credible, transparent and inclusive parliamentary and presidential elections“Price added.

The stalemate of the elections supposes a distraction from very important problems in Somalia, such as the fight against the jihadist group Al-Shabaab, which controls rural areas in the center and south of the country, according to some analysts.

Somalia has lived in a state of conflict and chaos since 1991, when the dictator Mohamed Siad Barre was overthrown, which left the country without an effective government and in the hands of warlords and Islamist militias, such as Al Shabab.