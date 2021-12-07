12/07/2021 at 10:28 CET

.

Some 1,400 troops will participate this Tuesday in the security device for the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan, which is considered high risk and will be attended by 1,200 Italian fans.

As reported on Tuesday by the Government Delegation in Madrid, the meeting, which will be played at 9:00 pm at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, has been classified as “high risk” by the Anti-Violence Commission.

The operation will be made up of 320 National Police officers, including members of the Police Intervention Unit (UIP) and the Cavalry and Police Investigation Brigade (BPI), who will monitor the areas surrounding the stadium.

There will also be 70 officers from the Madrid Municipal Police, 50 from the SAMUR-Civil Protection, 59 from the Red Cross and 910 security guards from the sports club itself.

The Madrid club expects that some 48,000 people will attend the stadium and it is expected that some 1,200 fans of the Italian club will travel to Madrid to attend this match, which is the last of the Champions League group stage.

To expedite the work of the agents, fans are recommended to come in advance to pass the established security controls.

The Government Delegation also recalls the need to comply with prevention and hygiene measures against COVID-19.

To do this, the attending public must remain seated and the use of a mask will be mandatory during the celebration of the sporting event, as well as when entering and leaving it.

The consumption of food and beverages will not be allowed during the match, except in the areas specifically enabled for this purpose. Neither does the consumption of tobacco and products related to it.