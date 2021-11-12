11/12/2021 at 12:20 CET

Maria Jose Gil

Nails 3,800 transport companies in the Region of Murcia they are called to unemployment that have summoned the transport employers between December 20 and 22. The president of the Regional Federation of Transport Organizations and Companies of Murcia (Froet), Pedro Díaz, assures that the protest is inevitable in the face of “fed up” by the carriers, who have seen time pass without the Government addressing their demands and solving the problems they face. He maintains that the call is motivated by “Despair” of businessmen and he hopes that an agreement will be reached before Christmas Eve that will avoid “reaching those dates thinking that we are going to hurt the economy.”

The rise in the price of diesel and the confirmation that the Government is going to collect a toll on the state highways has exhausted the patience of a sector that has long been subjected to pressure from shippers – who are trying to force drivers to unload trucks – already the restrictions imposed by the Administration. Carriers have also claimed for years the mandatory application of the fuel cost review and they try to enforce the government’s commitment not to apply tolls, which they refer to as “a Eurovignette”.

Pedro Díaz recalled that the former Secretary of State of the Ministry of Transport, Pedro Saura from Murcia, promised to receive the transporters to listen to their demands when they called another strike in the middle of last year, but ended up leaving office without having received them.

The president of Froet complains that after the departure of Pedro Saura and the former minister, José Luis Ábalos, neither have his successors “deigned” to listen to his demands, among which are the difficulties created by the impossibility of transferring to your customers the rise in costs. «There is a total exhaustion. We need to understand that it is not a one-day tantrum. It is not about annoying anyone. It is about listening to us once and for all, “he explained to La Opinion.

The Region has some 3,800 road freight transport companies, which have more than 16,000 heavy vehicles. Murcia is the province with the largest refrigerated fleet in Spain, with nearly 10,000 semi-trailers. 64% of the sector is made up of freelancers, according to sources from the regional employer’s association.

Pedro Díaz trusts that the Government and companies that use road transport services will be more sensitive to complaints from the sector. He hopes that “common sense prevails” and there is an agreement. Alert that the problems to pass on costs in the rates that suffocate transport are shared by “large companies and the self-employed”, which has led to a call for strike that is backed by large employers’ organizations. “No sector or any company wants to stop, much less at this time,” he said, while acknowledging that “the international transport strike is a disaster for companies of perishable products.”

The general secretary of the Froet, Manuel Pérezcarro, defended that “we must order the sector. What we are asking the Administration is to develop instruments that allow companies to carry out their activity.

He added that “the absolute lack of sensitivity” of customers, who “take advantage of the dominant position granted by the current regulation of the contract for the transport of goods by road, which in turn is causing a significant problem of lack of drivers due to the degrading and inhuman treatment “they suffer in the performance of their work, with long waits for loading and unloading, theft of merchandise or trespassing in trailers by illegal immigration mafias.”

He considers it “essential” that in contracts the price revision clauses based on the cost of diesel are mandatory so that transporters can pass on to their customers the increase in the price of fuel. «Carriers are assuming an increase in costs that cannot be passed on to the customer and, therefore, they are in a situation at the edge of the abyss»He pointed out.

Regarding loading and unloading, Pérezcarro said that this work “does not correspond to the drivers” and demanded the support of the Government to ensure that this practice is expressly prohibited.

The pressure of the companies that contract transport services so that the drivers are the ones who load and unload the trucks is generating savings of 2,000 million euros, according to the figures released by the general secretary of the Froet, Manuel Pérezcarro.

The protest is called by the large employers and the self-employed

The strike, which will take place from the early hours of December 20 until midnight on December 22, has been called by the Goods department of the National Road Transport Committee (CNTC), the entity that brings together the main business organizations in the transport sector throughout the country. Among its members are the Spanish Confederation of Goods Transport (CETM), of which Froet is a part, the International Road Transport Association (Astic) or the National Federation of Transport Associations of Spain (Fenadismer), among others. . The latter groups together the autonomous carriers, who are doubly punished, because they work alone and do not have the lobbying capacity of large companies.