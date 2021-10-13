The Internet has become one of the most outstanding inventions of the last century, and the digital revolution to not have a ceiling right now. Today it is almost impossible to talk to someone who does not have access to the network, and it is that for a few years, the amount of information, resources, curiosities and a long list of things, we can find them thanks at a single click and from the living room of our house.

The origins of the internet date back to the 1960s when the United States military created, in the middle of the Cold War, a hidden service to have its own communications network. Faced with a hypothetical Russian attack, the Americans wanted to ensure that they had the maximum military information on the network, creating in 1969 the well-known first network, Arpanet.

It was rudimentary: four computers connected to different universities in the country. In two years there were already 40 computers, and the Internet explosion was in the making.

Throughout all this time, the network has grown exponentially to what we know today, taking into account that an average citizen will never see everything that is produced online. It is said that we only have access to 5% of the real network, and that the rest is hidden in another series of networks known as the “dark web” or “Darknet”.

1991: first website in history

Since the first Internet connections were conceived and created, many years passed until Tim Berners-Lee designed the first web page with the WWW code that we know today.

Berners-Lee was an expert on hypertext and its mission was to create high-tech, efficient physics software. But the creator of the first website was much more fascinated by the fact that this information was not only stored on a computer, creating his first website so that it was available to anyone. It was the birth of the World Wide Web.

100,000 million emails

Once we have learned to live on and with the internet, words like “email”, “chat”, “link” or “social network” are not unknown to us.

E-mail, for example, has become a basic work tool for millions of people in the world, that is why it is estimated that more than 100,000 million emails worldwide.

In addition, along with this, social networks for years have become inseparable companions of mortals, and that is why they usually send some 500 million tweets a day. Not to mention the hundreds of millions of photos that are uploaded to Instagram or the videos that are published around the world on YouTube.

The Internet has changed the way we understand the world, and it has done so forever. Can you imagine a day without internet?

Youtube and video

At this time, video content has become almost necessary and essential to understand the world. There is no media, company or network that does not have a video information system, and this has been possible due to the evolution of platforms such as YouTube.

The video content giant is the third most visited website in the world, and about 300 hours of video are uploaded every day to the platform. Likewise, every day thousands of new channels are created around the world, which seek to provide information, or make their content profitable through YouTube.

But this had a beginning. On April 23, 2005, the first video of the platform was uploaded. A 19-second video uploaded by one of the founders of the platform, Jawed Karim. This video currently has 37 million views.

A year later, Google bought the company for $ 1.65 billion.

Some interesting facts

It is recorded that every day about 30,000 internet sites are hacked, but it is also known that about 100,000 new domains are created and registered on the net, ready to create a new information page.

On the other hand, 100% of the information we receive via the internet, is estimates that 49% are created by humans, which would leave 51% of information created by bots or smart computers.

Those computers with which one day we sneak into the network for the first time, have now been relegated to the background, and currently tablets and mobiles are the most used devices to enter the internet.

Likewise, despite the daily search for information, it is estimated that between 15 and 20% of the searches carried out daily are new, and have never been done before.

Lastly, in the world, it is estimated that 46% of SMEs still do not have a website, although the majority would have a presence on the web through social networks.

