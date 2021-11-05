11/05/2021 at 08:01 CET

David Villafranca (.)

Los Angeles Lakers, who did not have him injured Lebron James, they were shipwrecked again before Oklahoma city thunder (104-107) in a game that once again sows doubts in the veteran and risky project of those in purple and gold.

Young Thunder are one of the worst teams in the NBA (2-6) and they have only won two of their eight games this season – the two in which they have faced the Lakers.

The Angelenos had the opportunity to avenge against Oklahoma City the humiliating defeat they suffered last week when fell on the Thunder court after winning by 26 points (First time that happened to the Lakers in the last 25 seasons).

But tonight the Lakers lost again surprisingly against the Thunder in a performance marked by errors, inaccuracies, lack of defensive tension and extreme irregularity.

Russell Westbrook fumbled with 101-103 and 21 seconds on the clock, and he also missed the final triple that would have forced extra time.

Anthony Davis (29 points and 18 rebounds), Russell westbrook (27 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists) and Carmelo anthony (21 points and 6 rebounds) were the most outstanding of some Lakers (5-4) that in the second quarter they won by 19 points.

Before the meeting it was announced that LeBron James will be out for at least a week for problems in the abdominal muscles.

In the very worthy and quarrelsome Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a real nightmare for the Lakers (28 points and 6 assists) and Luguentz Dort (17 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists) was key in the decisive moments.

DAVIS ASKS FOR A STEP

Anthony Davis He entered the field ready to destroy.

With a great kick-off display, the pivot got 10 points in less than 5 minutes, found no rival in Derrick Favors, and did not miss any of the five shots he tried (14-8 with 6.44 left).

Davis stroked the double-double in the first quarter (14 points and 9 rebounds), which also featured the participation of some non-regulars from the locals such as Rajon Rondo or the recently recovered from an injury Wayne Ellington.

In any case, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley they took advantage of the Lakers’ inconsistency to narrow the score in the initial set (25-21).

The entrance of Dwight howard in the second quarter he reactivated the lazy Los Angeles defense.

The pivot transformed the rhythm of the game and infected the Lakers with his energy on the court, something that exemplified a Russell Westbrook determined to take over from Davis.

The difference grew up with solvent Lakers: first they exceeded ten points, then fifteen and even bordering on twenty (40-25 in the absence of 7.02).

The Thunder had no resources to stop their rivals, but the messy and chaotic end of the second quarter benefited them.

Between a 0-8 run, the Lakers’ constant protests over fouls, and a disturbing dab of Davis on the finger that left him very sore, the match came very even at half-time (52-48).

LOCAL DOWN

One of the hallmarks of these doubtful Lakers so far this season are their lazy third rooms.

Tonight was no exception.

Without nerve or character, the locals came back from the locker room more eager to protest to the referees (DeAndre Jordan ended up taking the technique) than taking down the Thunder.

The visitors thanked the local laziness and came to tie the match (68-68 with 5.06 to be played).

The Lakers then clung to the Carmelo Anthony’s effectiveness, a luxury coming off the bench, to face the last set with some cushion (80-72).

The home side could have used that little push to close the game as soon as possible, but instead they became entangled once again in rulings, deconcentration and arbitration controversies.

Without making a lot of noise, the Thunder stood with a triple by Gilgeous-Alexander at the gates of the comeback (84-83 with 6.56 to go).

Culminated it Kenrich williams with a basket that gave the Thunder their first lead of the evening.

Without fluency in attack and with a great strainer in defense, the Lakers watched Mike Muscala join the party visitor with an additional basket followed by a triple (91-93 in the absence of 3.24).

Westbrook took responsibility for the Lakers, but the most shocking of the duel was yet to come.

Gilgeous-Alexander, totally calm and still with 17 seconds of possession, plugged in an absolutely awesome triple and stepping on the center court logo that silenced the Staples Center in the hottest moment of the game (95-101 with 1.18 to go.

In desperation, the Lakers entrusted themselves to Anthony’s exterior success, but Westbrook’s mistakes and Dort’s coldness capped the Thunder’s astonishing victory.