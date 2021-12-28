

The annual increase in 2022 in checks for Social Security programs will impact about 70 million beneficiaries.

Before the new year begins, some Social Security recipients may be receiving a larger check from the agency by virtue of the 5.9% increase in COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) that is calculated each year.

Although most recipients of the Social Security Administration (SSA) programs will begin to see the increase as of next January, the agency has already begun processing the money from disability checks under the Supplemental Security Income program. (SSI).

An entry on the SSA website states that increased payments for approximately 8 million people receiving SSI will begin on December 30, 2021.

“The 5.9 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million Social Security recipients in January 2022. Increasing payments to approximately 8 million people who receive SSI will start on December 30, 2021. (Explanatory note: some people receive both Social Security and SSI benefits), ”the office noted.

However, the SSA statement does not specify whether the date of December 30 corresponds to the start of the processing of the check or the arrival of the check.

Most of the journalistic reports indicate that by the end of this month the funds would already be reaching the recipients.

Another point to consider is that, since last October, the entity has not circulated an updated press release of the increase in checks that will benefit some 70 million people.

On average, the monthly benefit amount in 2021 was $ 1,565, according to a Yahoo Finance article. Adjusting for the COLA that considers the level of inflation, that figure would increase on average to $ 1,657. This in turn implies a monthly income of about $ 3,000 for a retired couple.

For SSI recipients, the monthly figure is expected to rise to $ 821 in 2022, from roughly $ 794 a month this year, according to Forbes.

If you receive both retirement and SSI payments, the average check amount would be about $ 2,500 per month.

It is assumed that by this date, the Administration has already sent you a notification by mail about the increase in your check and the specific amount.

But, if you have not received the data from the agency yet, you can directly check the status of your payment and the amount on the mySocialSecurity portal.

