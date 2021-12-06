12/06/2021 at 17:43 CET

A group of scientists at the Whitehead Institute in the United States has discovered that when cells cannot access enough oxygen to perform their functions, a molecule called fumarate is activated: the “replacement & rdquor; guarantees the energy flow towards cells. According to the researchers, the identified process could be useful to develop new treatments against diseases such as diabetes, cancer or ischemia, in which there is a sharp decrease in oxygen levels in the tissues.

The cellular respiration It is a process that takes place in the mitochondria and that facilitates the creation of ATP, an essential molecule for our cells to have the energy required to develop their vital functions. The mechanism includes multiple chained reactions that specify the transport of electrons, in a “circuit & rdquor; culminating in the production of ATP.

Oxygen and the electron chain

Within the framework of this process, the oxygen it plays an extremely important role, since only two electrons are preserved in the final step of chain reactions, which are integrated into oxygen to complete the process. It is for this reason that within this mechanism oxygen is said to function as a “terminal electron acceptor.”

The role of oxygen not only completes the reactions, but also allows the cycle to continue with new electrons “entering & rdquor; In the chain. Although it had already been observed that on certain occasions cells managed to maintain some functions of the electron transport chainEven in the absence of oxygen, it had not been identified so far how this supplementary process took place.

The “replacement & rdquor; of oxygen

According to a press release, the group of scientists led by principal investigator Jessica Spinelli set out to understand how mitochondria are capable of maintaining the entire process, when oxygen does not act as a terminal electron acceptor. As indicated in the new study, recently published in the journal Science, a molecule called fumarate intervenes in cases of oxygen shortage and works as terminal electron acceptor: thanks to this, mitochondrial function is possible in this environment.

The specialists already knew that the fumarate it is used as an electron acceptor in lower eukaryotic organisms, but the characteristics of the process are clearly different: it uses an enzyme and an electron carrier that mammals do not have. Therefore, it was essential to find other elements to be able to explain the development of this mechanism in the case of mammals.

Through a series of tests and experiments with rodents, the researchers were able to determine that the key was in the accumulation of a molecule called ubiquinol, which the scientists found to be concentrated under conditions of low oxygen or hypoxia. It is precisely the ubiquinol molecule that reverses and modifies certain processes that take place in the SDH protein complex: the modifications “release & rdquor; to fumarate so that it can carry out its defining role in the electron transport chain.

Related topic: They create a synthetic tissue in which blood vessels grow.

More responsive fabrics

A key point of the research is that the scientists appreciated that the tissues reacted differently in rodents: the kidney, liver and brain achieved almost the same efficiency in mitochondrial function with fumarate replacing oxygen. On the contrary, tissues such as the heart and skeletal muscle carried out the process with fumarate, but without retaining the same efficacy. mitochondrial function when oxygen was minimal.

Consequently, the discovery could lead to the development of new therapies and treatments in pathologies that generate a oxygen reduction at the cellular level, especially when tissues and organs that show a greater response to the “replacement & rdquor; through fumarate.

Reference

Fumarate is a terminal electron acceptor in the mammalian electron transport chain. Jessica B. Spinelli, Paul C. Rosen, Hans-Georg Sprenger, Anna M. Puszynska, Jessica L. Mann, Julian M. Roessler, Andrew L. Cangelosi, Antonia Henne, Kendall J. Condon, Tong Zhang, Tenzin Kunchok, Caroline A. Lewis, Navdeep S. Chandel and David M. Sabatini. Science (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1126/science.abi7495

Photo: Mouse cells with mitochondria in green, nuclei in blue, and the actin cytoskeleton in red. Credits: Dylan Burnette and Jennifer Lippincott-Schwartz, Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, National Institutes of Health. Part of the exhibit Life: Magnified by ASCB and NIGMS. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0