Today, Galilea Montijo in shock. Visited from the “beyond”? | Instagram

Galilea Montijo would have shared an experience in the middle of Today program that totally shocked her, the reactions to the “tapathy“They arrived immediately, referring that it would not be a” casual event. “

The “presenter “, Galilea Montijo, did not hesitate for a moment to document the curious moment in which a monarch butterfly landed on his face and it was his followers who immediately related it to a spiritual event: “It was someone from beyond,” mentioned the followers.

Several of the 9.3 million subscribers that Galilea Montijo has on his Instagram account, they did not take long to dedicate several messages to the Televisa collaborator in “variety shows and reality television”, who recorded the images abroad.

Gali that is a super sign from heaven, Some loved one who came to visit you, It is your daddy Gali, They are beautiful signs, It might be @magdaproducer hugging you, It is a being from beyond that came to visit you, Do not let him go for something he is with you, it is read in other of the messages.

Today, Galilea Montijo in shock. Visited from the “beyond” ?. Photo: Instagram Capture

Galilea Montijo, one of the “highest paid women on Televisa” shared her experience after a monarch butterfly was placed on her face.

Through a video and various images, the host of “The Stars dance in Today“He showed the beautiful creature to the camera, who only opened its wings without showing signs of moving when resting on part of its mouth and nose.

Between clenched teeth, the “businesswoman“and ambassador of” Latingal boutique “, mentioned that the insect with wings in orange and black tones” did not want to leave … I love her “, mentioned the” former beauty participant.

The controversy increased while the remembered host of “Vida Tv”, “Little gigants“etc., Galilea Montijo Torres, took more captures and it was another of them in which he took a photo of the sky that the” television actress “herself accepted that the comments would have a great foundation.

Martha Galilea Montijo showed a snapshot in which a heart seems to be drawn among the clouds, “I love the signs from the sky, do you see the heart in the 2nd photo?” commented the celebrity of 48 years of whom it is presumed during the last weeks, would have given up Hoy.

Galilea Montijo has asked Televisa for a labor license to be absent from Hoy for a while … the “highest paid group in Grupo Televisa” is asking her superiors for an urgent vacation period. Will they grant it to him ?, revealed Alex Kaffie through his column ‘No Flattery’.