11/08/2021

On at 00:31 CET

Carlos Sainz he regretted his poor fortune at the start of the Mexican Grand Prix, which finished in sixth position and with good feelings both at a private level and for Ferrari, which has managed to overtake McLaren in the pulse for third place in the World Team Championship.

“I’ve been unlucky at the start, the two blows were in front of me and I had to avoid them. I have gone off track and I have lost positions, but they are things of the races “, has commented Sainz, who when the safety car has been withdrawn on the fourth lap has put to slipstream of Giovinazzi and it passed him around the outside of turn 1. “There are times when you have to be on the side of bad luck, but the important thing is that from there we have quickly passed Giovinazzi on the highlight and I have been going at a very high pace the whole race“, has summarized.

Afterwards, “I was comfortable, attacking all the time, saving the tire. We tried to go for Gasly but it couldn’t be because I was going very fast,” he said in a statement to ‘DAZN’.

The sixth place of Sainz and the fifth of his partner Leclerc allow Ferrari to overtake McLaren to take third place in the Constructors’ World Championship, with 268.5 points, 13.5 more than the British team. “It was the priority, to end the two cars ahead of McLaren, we knew that (Daniel) Ricciardo was going to throw himself away, that’s the way it was, maybe a little too much and it has taken its toll. We do our thing, little by little. , and personally a very positive weekend for me because I have been going very fast all the time “, he concluded Charlie.

1011340

mam / og