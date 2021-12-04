12/04/2021

Act. At 10:36 CET

Leo Messi it does not marry to break records. This week, he achieved the hardest of all: winning his seventh Ballon d’Or.

After being rewarded as the best footballer on the planet, the Argentine star gave an interview to France Football, the medium that delivers the award.

In the conversation, Messi spoke of values ​​such as work and humility, values ​​with which he grew up: “When I arrived in Barcelona when I was 13 years old, I found the same values ​​at La Masía”.

“I never said that I am the best in history nor do I try to get that idea. For me, being considered one of the best in history is more than enough. It is something that I would never have imagined. It is something that does not interest me, it does not change anything to be considered the best or not. And I never wanted to be, “Messi added about his award.”I never liked being a model or giving advice. I fought for my dreams. At the beginning it was being a professional player, then I struggled to improve myself and reach new goals every year. In those moments there is a bit of luck. I think God chose everything to come to me. “

Already in its new stage in Paris, Messi, with the ’30’ on his back, he has taken on a new role.

“The 10th was for Neymar. I came to a new team to help. It was an extraordinary gesture (to offer it) on his part. I expected it because I know Neymar. We spend time at Barcelona and we are friends. It seemed fairer to keep the number 10. That is why I took one that I liked (30) “, commented Messi, who also remembered the moment of lying on the barrier of a foul against City:” At that moment we had a need to do it. We were winning. Nobody was there to do it and since I was out there, I did it. Frankly, it was nothing. We all have to contribute something to get results. “

“I always try to move to find the spaces depending on each game. Even if I start on the right, I usually move inward. Lately I descend to the base to try to generate plays, to generate numerical superiority so that the team controls possession. I feel good like that and I try to enjoy myself on the pitch, “he added about his current game.

One of the issues that Leo always answers is the eternal comparison with Maradona: “Honestly, I have never compared myself to Diego, absolutely never. I never paid attention to those comparisons. Some criticisms bothered me in the past. I had a bad time in the national team, really, but not for these reasons. I often get things that annoy me from criticism, but they stay in the locker room. They must stay there, in private. It is the intimacy that makes the strength of the group, in addition to the fact that we can get pissed off and say things to our faces that can improve. This can happen to me or to other players. “

In terms of Barça, Messi spoke about topics such as the header against United in the 2008 Champions League final, or the 2006 Champions League celebration.

As for his goal against Manchester United, Messi commented that “it is a specific situation. At that time the situation developed like this. Xavi focused because he knew how tall he was and was able to put his head. He had seen me do it in training. and we discussed it in the locker room. Neither he nor I thought he could score with his head. It was a special goal, without, however, having sought it out. It came naturally, it was extraordinary“.

On not going out to celebrate the 2006 Champions League for not playing, the ex-Azulgrana said that I regretted “having done it. I didn’t realize what was going on. At that moment I was thinking about the fact that I had not played. At least I would have liked to be on the bench that night. Until my injury (in the second round), I participated in the Champions League. I was disappointed. I am deeply sorry for that episode. We won that Champions League and I was not sure what would happen again because it is a difficult competition to win. Then fortunately I had the opportunity to enjoy it. “

The seventh Ballon d’Or has separated him from Cristiano Ronaldo, someone with whom they always compare. “I always wanted to outdo myself and not look at what others were doing. With Cristiano we maintained the competition during the same championship for years. It has been wonderful and it has helped us to grow in our careers. But without looking at each other. I just wanted to surpass myself to be the best and not better than the other, “said Messi.

Finally, the most personal Leo answered about whether it is difficult to be Messi on a daily basis: “I’ve been Messi for 34 years, so I’m starting to get used to it. I am happy with everything that has happened, although sometimes I have to admit that I would like to go unnoticed, enjoy my family without people recognizing me. I’m not complaining, on the contrary, it is always nice to receive a compliment, a smile or someone who asks me for a photo. I am used to it and for me it has become normal. So very good. “