Songs from the movie ‘Encanto’ stand out on YouTube Music and Spotify, this in playlists in several countries.

On December 24, the animated film ‘Encanto’, inspired by the culture of Colombia, was released through Disney +.

‘Encanto’ was one of the most watched films in Latin America and the United States since its premiere in cinemas and streaming.

Without a doubt, in addition to the animation, one of the most outstanding aspects of ‘Encanto’ was the music and the songs.

Currently, the songs of ‘Encanto’ are in the first places of reproduction in YouTube Music and Spotify.

Songs from the movie ‘Encanto’ are the most listened to in Colombia and the United States

In November 2021, ‘Encanto’, the new Walt Disney Pictures movie, premiered in theaters in Mexico.

Later it arrived at Disney + on December 24 and, since then, ‘Encanto’ is one of the most watched movies in the world.

The movie ‘Encanto’ accompanies his story through songs, which have been very well accepted by the public.

Even the songs of ‘Encanto’ stand out on YouTube Music and Spotify as the favorites in Colombia and the United States.

There are two songs from ‘Encanto’ that became the favorites, especially in its English version:

‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Surface Pressure

So far, the song ‘Surface Pressure’ exceeds 36 million views on YouTube and on Spotify it has more than 17 million.

‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ has 36 million views on YouTube and in Mexico it ranks 19th in music trends.

‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’, song from the movie ‘Encanto’, debuts on the Billboard Hot 100

The movie ‘Encanto’ was not only a hit at the box office and on Disney +, its songs also stand out on music platforms.

According to Billboard, the songs on ‘Encanto’ are the first to appear on the Billboard Top 200 since 2019, when Frozen II appeared.

During the first week of January 2022, the songs on ‘Encanto’ debuted on the Billboard Hot 200 at number 7.

One of the public’s favorite songs is ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’, a song that debuted at 50 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Billboard also explained that the popularity of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ could be due to its being famous on TikTok.

‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ was one of the most listened to songs on Monday, January 3, on Spotify; it reached more than 2 million views.

With information from SDP