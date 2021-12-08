Shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic began, Sonic The Movie – 89% hit theaters and fans loved it; Now, a few months before the long-awaited sequel arrives, the first trailer is about to be released, and the official account of the tape has revealed a poster that has Jim Carrey as Doctor Ivo Robotnik Eggman, a villain we met in the first installment and that will return with a look closer to that of the Sonic video games.

Sonic The Movie It was directed by Jeff Fowler, who returned to take over the second part, and the returning actors are Ben Schwartz as Sonic, the Hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom, and Tika Sumpter as Maddie, in the lead roles. The poster also shows Tails, a character we saw at the end of Sonic The Movie, and that it will have much more screen time in this sequel. Although he does not appear on the poster, it is known that Idris Elba will voice Knuckles, another well-known character in the franchise. To top it off, the incredible poster confirms that the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will arrive tomorrow, December 9, during the Game Awards. You can see it below:

The first poster for # SonicMovie2 has arrived! And that’s not all – The world premiere of the new # SonicMovie2 trailer drops tomorrow in @TheGameAwards at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/dDZzd8EoG5 – Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) December 8, 2021

The first trailer of Sonic The Movie, released in 2019, caused so much controversy that the director had to take to social networks to warn fans that he was aware of the criticism and they were going to take action on the matter. The premiere was delayed a few months, but in return a version much more faithful to the original design was given to the fans that left most of them pleased.

Sonic, the Hedgehog, is a character from the Japanese company SEGA, and is a pop culture icon at the level of Mario, Nintendo’s mascot. In addition to the live-action feature film, Sonic has been taken to audiovisual media in Sonic the hedgehog (1993-1994), the OVA Sonic the hedgehog (1996), and the animated series Sonic underground (1999-2000), Sonic x (2003-2004) and Sonic boom (2014-2017). Netflix is ​​currently working on a new animated series.

The Game Awards will also bring us the first trailer for the live-action Halo series, which will premiere on the Paramount + platform. The Halo franchise is one of the most successful in the video game industry, and in the same way that Sonic, before the ambitious new project, has had live-action and animation adaptations.

Cinema based on video games has a sorry track record, in general, movies of this type were bad and even lousy, but this is not because video games do not have good stories to tell, but because adaptations used to completely ignore the story of video games and doing something very different, almost never with good results. In 2016 two films aimed to “break the curse”, Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds – 28% and Assassin’s Creed – 18%, but both received negative reviews. In the case of the first, at least it had a good collection at the international box office and the fans were more or less satisfied with the result, but it was still far from meeting the expectations of the studio and the director.

In 2017 the Castlevania series – 100% surprised fans of the video game, and in 2019 Pokémon: Detective Pikachu – 69% received good reviews compared to other video game adaptations. Angry Birds 2 The Movie – 85% was also well received. Everything indicates that we are in a new stage for this type of film. 2020 was a disastrous year for the film industry, but as mentioned before, in the first few months we had Sonic The Movie, and its collection at the local box office (United States and Canada) was very good. We hope that movies based on video games continue to triumph and show that there are many good stories in that type of entertainment.

