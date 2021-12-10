The Paramount Pictures studio had just unveiled the first movie poster for the sequel to Sonic The Movie – 89% when it revealed that the first trailer was going to be featured at this week’s Game Awards. The second part of the hit movie starring the blue hedgehog of video games in 2020 is highly anticipated by fans of the franchise led by the Sega character, and expectations are high before the imminent return of one of the most influential figures in the world. medium, which is still very popular despite the fact that it is already 30 years old.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will see Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) escape from the mushroom planet the titular hero sent him to, and he will do so with the help of his new partner Knuckles. Together, they set out to find the mysterious Master Emerald, who has the power to build and destroy civilizations, with Sonic having to team up with his new friend Miles “Tails” Prower to stop the evil duo. With this story, two beloved characters from the video game series will debut on the big screen in this adaptation whose success resides in large part in how well the characters look compared to the originals, as they transition from games to cinema.

Actor Ben Schwartz returns to lead the cast of the film in the title role alongside the stars, some returning and others joining, such as Jim Carrey in the role of Dr. Robotnik, better known as Eggman, who is a well-known villain of the hedgehog, Colleen O’Shaughnessey like Tails, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, Natasha Rothwell and Lee Majbdoub. The sequel will also see the arrivals of Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Shemar Moore, one of the best-known actors from Criminal minds, in a currently undisclosed role.

It is expected that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has its release in April 2022 and Paramount Pictures is already beginning to move as the studio seeks to keep anticipation high for the arrival of the sequel. After all, Sonic The Movie It was a completely unexpected success that became one of the highest grossing films of its release year, as well as one of the most successful as video game adaptations.

Of course, it can be said that without the pandemic the film would have performed much better, since if we take into account its figures, they are quite decent and represent a clear example that a second part could even do better. The film had a budget of US $ 85 million and grossed US $ 319 million worldwide, of which US $ 140 million belongs to the local market (United States).

It’s worth noting that the movie version of Sonic the Hedgehog was destined to be a flop from the moment the studio revealed what the central character would look like. Sonic looked scary and that was because it looked nothing like the source material. His first advances, including posters and at least one trailer, faced harsh criticism from the public who approached those responsible for the film on social networks to try to find a solution.

Fortunately, the studio returned to work on the character design and thanks to that it won over the public, which represented profits and a good reception for the project that is ready to release a second part whose recently published poster, in addition to the first trailer that was released at the Game Awards, it has thrilled fans who are looking forward to learning about the rest of the story and being able to see the new characters as they met them in popular games.

But as if that wasn’t enough, it was also confirmed that Tails’ voice will be that of Colleen O’Shaughnessey, the actress who voices this character today, as a way to make the film more faithful both to do justice to the original material and to further convince audiences.

