Sonic Colors: Ultimate™, an adrenaline-pumping update to the 2010 iconic platformer Sonic Colors and developed by award-winning studio Blind Squirrel Entertainment. Sonic Colors: Ultimate brings a new twist to the celebrated game with stunning visuals, additional features, a new mode, and gameplay enhancements, providing players with the ultimate Sonic experience.

Argument

Join Sonic on the high-speed adventure of his life! The evil Dr. Eggman has built a gigantic interstellar amusement park filled with incredible rides and colorful attractions, but he feeds it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.” Use Sonic’s speed of light to unleash the Wisps and learn the secrets of their amazing powers as you explore six unique colorful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and obstacles to overcome. Sonic will be put to the test on this exciting journey to free the Wisps, whose mystical powers can be harnessed to grant special abilities and with his and your help, that test will be far beyond it. Now with stunning enhanced visuals, additional features, a new game mode, and improved gameplay, Ultimate Sonic Colors is the ultimate experience.

Characteristics

Sonic speed and non-stop action –

Accelerate to adrenaline-pumping superspeed, traverse challenging worlds and maneuver through dangerous obstacles. Time your attacks to perfection to charge your momentum and reach supersonic speeds.

Interstellar amusement park –

Explore and adventure through immersive environments like a Sweet Mountain full of delicious sweets or an Aquarium Park full of marine life and countless pools, all centered in a mysterious astral amusement park.

Wisp Boosters –

Transform Sonic by harnessing the magnificent alien power of the Wisps to defeat enemies and uncover the secrets of the interstellar amusement park. Traverse solid objects and discover alternate paths with the new Jade Phantom Wisp.

Better than ever –

Available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch and now more colorful than ever with improved visuals and graphics, refined controls, and many more gameplay enhancements. The game can also be played on PlayStation®5 via backward compatibility and on Xbox Series X | S.

Rival Duel Mode –

Put your skills to the test and face Metal Sonic. Beat Metal Sonic to unlock rewards!

The launch edition includes a Baby Sonic keychain.

The White Wisps characters – fill up your boost meter and accelerate to super speed, destroy obstacles and enemies in your path. Cyan Wisps – transform Sonic into a powerful cyan laser, move across the stage at lightning speed and eliminate enemies in your path. Wisps Jade – transform Sonic into a Jade ghost, fly through solid objects to reach hidden areas. Pink Wisps – transform Sonic into a pink pickaxe that can climb walls and ceilings as well as attack enemies. Green Wisps – transform Sonic into a green floating form to reach higher ground and float past treacherous obstacles. Orange Wisps – transform Sonic into an orange rocket, which soars into the air and reaches incomparable heights. Blue Wisps – change blue rings and blue blocks to open new routes, turn Sonic into a blue cube to stomp on enemies. Yellow Wisps – transform Sonic into a yellow drill and dig the ground or torpedo through the water. Purple Wisps – transform Sonic into a hungry purple frenzy and devour anything in your path.

You can find more information in the following LINK.