12/09/2021 at 4:42 PM CET

Leo Farache

The title of this article might sound like that of a dystopian essay, but it is not. It is a reality that grows and accompanies us. Children and young people talk to machines more and more time and, it is probable, that many of them end up, mainly, educated by them.

Video games, robots … the artificial intelligence present in all our digital interactions configure a relationship without humanity (machines are not people, no matter how much they may come to resemble us) and that, on the other hand, are capable of replacing the conversational absences of parents with his kids. Machines are not human, but they are intelligent: they are capable of offering a much more comfortable dialogue, free of the surprises characteristic of relationships between human beings.

Machines that always answer because they never turn off, that respond with a mellifluous voice offering the affection that other humans do not provide, specialized in filling emotional gaps, prepared to maintain an apparently empathetic conversation, although this is an inherent quality of the human being, impossible to be developed by a machine.

Our children may end up receiving their most important messages of values ​​from video games, answering their doubts about their romantic or sexual relationships from an application or having the deepest conversations with a robot that “has learned & rdquor; to listen to him.

“Now we must ask ourselves if we really become more human if we abandon the more human tasks. It is time to reconsider that delegation of functions. This is not the time to reject technology, but to find ourselves & rdquor; writes Sherry Turkle, psychologist, sociologist, MIT professor and author of “In Defense of Conversation.”

The meticulous and profound work of this author invites us to reflect on the importance of conversation, which acquires a special meaning and value when it is developed with our children. Conversation is the main educational instrument and, as such, we should take care of it, pamper it and improve it.

The competition that stalks our educational work is tough. We are competing with powerful machines, created by human beings with enormous economic resources, with bags of good information about what a child or adolescent likes and what not.

It is time to show that we know how to be more human than ever, that we are prepared to dedicate time, love and intelligence to our children. It is the moment to have long conversations, without interruptions, with great listening skills and true empathy.

We need to review our actions and know if we prefer to be aware of the latest email or WhatsApp update or, instead, we prefer to be attentive to the latest illusion or news of our daughter or son. Possibly the former will make our bosses happy and satisfy our unrealistic urge and need to “look good on the job”. The second will give more meaning to what is probably the most important decision of our lives.

We have a collective responsibility that, like all collective responsibilities, are only achieved through the sum of the fulfillment of many individual responsibilities. As Eduardo Sáenz de Cabezón said at the Educar es todo event, we are the last generation that was born without the Internet and “we have the responsibility to work together for a better world.” The mathematician and professor from La Rioja invites us to ask ourselves if “we are losing the contact with reality & rdquor ;. He himself points out the answer: “I don’t know if yes or no. Of course, the one who has the best criteria to solve it is our generation. So let’s fulfill that mission, which is very important & rdquor ;.